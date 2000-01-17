Soap Nets Cliffhanger: Wholl Carry Them?

The Walt Disney Co.'s SoapNet unveiled its program

lineup for its launch next Monday (Jan. 24), while its rival, Sony Corp.'s SoapCity,

remained mum about its debut plans.

At press time, neither one of the 24-hour soap-opera

channels, which will air same-day reruns of daytime serials, had announced any major

distribution deals for their actual launches.

While SoapNet, part of Disney/ABC Cable Networks, does have

a carriage deal with DirecTV Inc. as part of retransmission-consent pacts for ABC-owned TV

stations, it won't start getting carried on the direct-broadcast satellite service

until later this year, in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, SoapNet's direct competitor, SoapCity,

declined to talk about its launch plans last week. SoapCity has said that it would

premiere this month, but so far, it hasn't cited a specific launch date, released the

names of any affiliates or described its exact program lineup.

Both SoapNet and SoapCity plan to air same-day reruns of

daytime soaps at night. For example, SoapNet will rebroadcast ABC soaps All My Children,

One Life to Live, General Hospital and Port Charles.In turn,

SoapCity is slated to do same-day reairings of The Young and the Restless.

A spokesman for Sony's Columbia TriStar Television

Group said SoapCity would be making an announcement about its plans in the next two to

four weeks. But sources said SoapCity, unlike SoapNet, is apparently not going to launch

under the traditional basic-cable-network model.

Although he wasn't available for comment last week,

Michael Fleming, president of Sony's Game Show Network, which is handling

SoapCity's distribution, has previously said he was talking with cable operators

about offering the soap-opera service on a pay-per-view or "instant-subscription

basis." Last August, Fleming said, "We're positioning this service in a

different way."

ABC aired promos for SoapNet last week that gave viewers a

phone number to call to request the 24-hour soap-opera channel.

Disney and ABC are offering cable operators retransmission

consent for ABC-owned stations in exchange for carriage of SoapNet. In fact, Disney is

currently in the midst of negotiating a new retransmission-consent deal with Time Warner

Cable -- talks that reportedly may be hung up, in part, on the issue of SoapNet carriage.

Time Warner's old retransmission-consent pact with ABC

expired Jan. 1. But Disney and ABC granted the MSO an initial 15-day extension, which was

set to expire Jan. 15. Last Wednesday, Time Warner obtained a second extension, until Feb.

15, according to MSO spokesman Mike Luftman.

SoapNet will launch at 7 p.m. next Monday with its original

show, Soap Center, which is meant to take viewers inside the shows and behind the

scenes of the daytime serials. The show will be anchored in New York, with a satellite

stage in Los Angeles.

Typically, there will be one new Soap Center, which

will debut on Fridays, then be repeated the next Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

At 7:30 p.m. weeknights, SoapNet will then air same-day

repeats of Port Charles.Then SoapNet's primetime schedule will consist

of same-day repeats of All My Children at 8 p.m., One Life to Live at 9 p.m.

and General Hospital at 10 p.m. The network will repeat that block of four soaps

from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. weeknights.

Weekday mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., SoapNet will

rerun the prior day's episodes of the four shows.

During the weekends, SoapNet will run program blocks of all

five of the prior week's episodes of the ABC soaps. For example, from 6:30 p.m. to

11: 30 p.m. Saturdays, the Monday through Friday episodes of General Hospital will

air.

New program services are having a harder and harder time

getting carriage. Home & Garden Television spinoff Do It Yourself, which debuted in

September, got one of its few major carriage deals only last week, with EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s Dish Network.

Disney Channel's Toon Disney debuted in April 1998

with 5 million homes. Geraldine Laybourne's Oxygen, which premieres Feb. 2,

expects to have 8 million to 10 million subscribers at launch.

Oxygen doesn't have a carriage deal with Time Warner

yet. Therefore, it doesn't have distribution in New York. But an Oxygen spokeswoman

confirmed that the network is talking with overbuilder RCN Corp. about getting carried in

Manhattan.

Laybourne may have far better luck getting Oxygen carried

by Time Warner once its parent, Time Warner Inc., is acquired by America Online Inc. AOL

is an investor in Oxygen.