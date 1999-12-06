Sneak Prevue Retools Into Screen TV

TV Guide Inc. plans to revamp its Sneak Prevue pay-per-view

promotional channel next spring with a name change, new original programming and a new

on-air look.

The 34 million-subscriber network will be renamed Screen

TV, which the company called the first new subbrand for TV Guide Networks. Its focus will

expand from that of primarily a PPV barker channel to a vehicle to help sell such new

services as high-speed-data connections and digital cable.

TV Guide plans to back the network's relaunch with a

multimillion-dollar media campaign. Hollywood talent associated with the campaign will be

featured on the TV Guide Awards show on the Fox broadcast network in March. TV Guide

expects to announce the stars within the next week or so.

Senior vice president and general manager Lucy Hood said

the rebranding effort follows five rounds of focus groups. The network polled about 200

people to get their reactions to both the existing Sneak Prevue channel, as well as to all

of the new concepts in the works for Screen TV. The focus groups included both loyal

viewers and those who admitted that they don't use the channel today.

Current users love Sneak Prevue, Hood said, "but they

don't relate to it personally, and they don't remember the name."

Ever since TV Guide inherited the Sneak Prevue brand

through an acquisition, "We very much wanted a brand that came from TV Guide,"

Hood said.

Tests showed that consumers identify the Screen TV logo

with TV Guide because both use the same colors and typeface. The Screen TV identity was

designed to appeal to users of the on-screen guide, who are typically younger than TV

Guide readers.

Jill Taffet of Taffetdesign Inc. created the new on-air

look.

The Screen TV logo includes a silver orb, which moves and

interacts on-screen, at times opening up to reveal the logo of the partnering cable

operator.

All consumers tested in the focus groups identified the

name and logo of the MSO partner after seeing the interactive logo, Hood said, adding,

"That's what we're aiming for."

Hood said the interactive orb was designed to convey fun

and irreverence. And in focus groups, some viewers associated the logo with the look of

the millenium. "They see it as the future," she added.

TV Guide plans to give Screen TV a big presence at the

Western Show, introducing some of its new programming and making other announcements.

Programming is likely to include celebrity interviews, more

movie previews and all sorts of short-form programming focusing on film, sports, concerts,

events and anything else a cable subscriber is likely to see on PPV.

Each cable system can request 30-second PPV-movie clips

customized with their local pricing and channel information.

Screen TV will also continue Sneak Prevue's recently

introduced "Tech Toys" segments -- a series of digital lifestyle spots designed

to promote new digital services such as telephony, digital cable and high-speed Internet

access.

The company is working on a second set of Tech Toys spots.

The first spots were introduced during the annual Cable & Telecommunications

Association for Marketing Summit this past summer in San Francisco.

"We want Screen TV to be the destination of choice for

entertainment-savvy broadband users," TV Guide Networks president Pam McKissick said

in a press release. "With the digital era heralding in an explosion of new services

and channels, we believe there will be tremendous audience demand for information, which

we can meet by partnering with operators to deliver localized, cobranded programming and

promotion."

One focus-group attendee referred to Sneak Prevue and Tech

Toys as "The Power Lounge," according to Hood. She added that Sneak Prevue

viewers tend to be more interested than others in high-tech products such as home theater,

as well as in additional PPV channels.

Sneak Prevue viewers tend to be 18 to 49 years old, Hood

said, and the channel appeals slightly more to males than females. Viewership is heaviest

during primetime and on weekends, with Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. seeing the most

viewers.

Hood said some operators who have explored the possibility

of starting their own promotional channels have found it more economical to let TV Guide

do the work. Operators "pay pennies for Screen TV," she said, and in exchange,

they receive six-minute packages of local avails, along with customizable promotional

spots.