SMATV Sues Cox in Phoenix Over Access

SMATV operator CableAmerica will face its rival, Cox

Communications Inc., in court in Phoenix over allegations the cable operator improperly

appropriated the competitor's plant from three apartment complexes.

The suit, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, alleges

Cox is using CableAmerica-owned infrastructure to provide service to 1,200 tenants

formerly served by the satellite master-antenna TV operator.

Attorneys for Cox say the suit is without merit.

"It appears to be an effort by a company which lost in

a competitive process to overturn it by lawsuit," said David Rosenbaum, outside

attorney for Cox.

He added the operator's contract with the three

building owners is not exclusive, so CableAmerica could technically serve tenants as could

other providers. For instance, U S West has applied to become a video provider in Phoenix.

Cox, however, is offering bulk rates for the buildings,

which is a disincentive for an owner to allow access to another provider.

Wiring inside the building, according to contracts, belongs

to the landlord, and that is the only plant Cox is using, the attorney said.

The outcome of the dispute will mean more to the SMATV

operator, it would appear, than Cox. The three buildings represent 5 percent of the

company's subscribers in the Phoenix area, where CableAmerica has attracted 20,000

customers in both apartment complexes and single-family homes.

CableAmerica has lured customers by offering a half-dozen

more channels than Cox, and pricing the service about $3 cheaper. At the moment

CableAmerica is $6 cheaper due to a recent Cox rate hike, according to the SMATV provider.

CableAmerica recently upgraded its plant and Cox

"forcibly took us over," said Chris Dyrek, vice president of the SMATV company.

Further, the cable operator disconnected CableAmerica customers who had paid in advance

for their video services, Dyrek alleged.

Any disconnects of paid customers are the fault of

CableAmerica, Rosenbaum said, because the SMATV operator knew for some time its contract

was ending and should have notified its customers.

It is not the first time CableAmerica has taken on Cox in

the sixth largest cable market. It sued Cox earlier this decade, challenging Cox's

exclusive hold on programming for the Phoenix Suns basketball team. Cox produced and

distributed coverage of the games only to its own customers. The suit was settled before

trial and CableAmerica and other area operators gained access to Suns games.

Though the suit seeks compensation for the plant

CableAmerica says Cox is using, the SMATV operator really wants competitive, dual access.

"The customers are worth more to us than the cable in

the ground," Dyrek said.