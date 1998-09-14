SMATV Requests OVS License in Denver

LyncStar Integrated Communications LLC, a Colorado-based

SMATV operator, has asked the Federal Communications Commission for a second

open-video-system license to compete against Tele-Communications Inc. in the Denver area.

After receiving an OVS license Aug. 7 to serve a portion of

Aurora, Colo., LyncStar filed its latest request Sept. 4, despite word that Denver

officials planned to file comments with the FCC opposing the request.

In its filing, the company is asking for approval to build

a system capable of delivering 325 video channels to multiple-dwelling units in an area

around Denver International Airport.

The FCC has 10 days to act on the request, which means that

LyncStar should have its answer by today (Sept. 14).

The company received its OVS license to serve Aurora after

a snafu caused the city's objections to be filed too late for the FCC to consider

them.

That did not happen in Denver's case, as the city

immediately filed against the company.

Dean Smits, director of the Denver Office of

Telecommunications, said the city opposes LyncStar's filing because it does not

comply with the 1996 Telecommunications Act, which created the OVS process to allow

local-exchange carriers to begin offering multichannel-video services.

"LyncStar is not a telephone company," Smits

said, "and although the city encourages effective competition, and it would support

an application from a true OVS operator, we feel that this application does not qualify

because it fails to satisfy the statute's requirements."

Although FCC rules do not require OVS operators to serve

entire communities, the city objects to LyncStar's plans to limit its operations to

the airport area.

Jim Honiotes, LyncStar's vice president of operations

and a former executive with Jones Intercable Inc., said a little-used section of the 1996

act allows the company to obtain an OVS license as long it allows nonaffiliated third

parties to lease up to two-thirds of its channel capacity.

The company, however, must still comply with the same

must-carry, retransmission-consent, and PEG-access (public, educational and government)

requirements as TCI.

Moreover, even though FCC rules do not require that it

negotiate a franchise with the city -- an obvious sticking point for local officials --

LyncStar would have to pay franchise fees.

In the case of its filing for the sparsely populated

airport area, LyncStar said it expects apartment complexes to begin springing up in the

near future.

"We've been in discussions with developers that

are going to be building some significant units out there," Honiotes said. "We

think that maybe we can get a head start, expand our system and get there before anybody

else."

In this case, "anybody else" is TCI, which has a

stranglehold on the Denver cable market.

"Maybe we are inviting the wrath of [TCI chairman and

CEO] John Malone," Honiotes said. "But I think that we're anonymous to

them. We're just a small SMATV operator trying to provide a little competition

against every major MSO in the country."

SMATV stands for satellite master antenna TV, also known as

private cable.

LyncStar operates 72 separate private-cable systems serving

14,500 customers in MDUs in 12 states, or just under 200 subscribers per location.