Smaller System Deals Close, Too
By Mike Farrell
While mega-deals have been the norm in the cable industry
for the past few months, a number of small deals closed last week involving systems with
between 2,800 and 18,300 subscribers.
The largest transaction was the acquisition of the stock of
ARH Ltd. by TW Fanch-One Co., representing about 18,300 subscribers in several West
Virginia and Texas communities. Pat Thompson of Daniels & Associates Inc. represented
ARH.
And Tampa, Fla.-based cable broker Communications Equity
Associates Inc. announced four small deals:
The acquisition of Chain Lakes Cablevision Inc.,
owned by J. Feeney Associates Inc., by Harron Communications Corp. Chain Lakes serves
about 2,800 subscribers in seven towns in upstate New York: Old Forge, Edinburg, Day,
Forestport, Hartford, Argyle and Ames. CEA executive vice president Thomas MacCrory
represented the seller.
Benchmark Communications purchased a system with
3,100 subscribers in Powhatan County, Va., from Powhatan Cablevision. Powhatan County is
located on the west side of metropolitan Richmond, Va. Benchmark has systems in Virginia,
Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Oklahoma. CEA senior vice
president Ed Frazier represented the seller.
Benchmark also acquired a system in King County,
N.C., with 5,800 subscribers, from King Cablevision Inc. King County is located north of
Winston-Salem, N.C. CEA senior vice president Jay Dugan represented the seller.
Avalon Cable of New England LLC purchased Taconic
Technology Corp., which has systems with about 4,800 subscribers in Ancram, Austerlitz,
Canaan, Chatham, Copake, Ghent, Hillsdale, New Lebanon and the Village of Chatham in
Columbia County, N.Y. Dugan represented the seller.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.