Smaller System Deals Close, Too

While mega-deals have been the norm in the cable industry

for the past few months, a number of small deals closed last week involving systems with

between 2,800 and 18,300 subscribers.

The largest transaction was the acquisition of the stock of

ARH Ltd. by TW Fanch-One Co., representing about 18,300 subscribers in several West

Virginia and Texas communities. Pat Thompson of Daniels & Associates Inc. represented

ARH.

And Tampa, Fla.-based cable broker Communications Equity

Associates Inc. announced four small deals:

The acquisition of Chain Lakes Cablevision Inc.,

owned by J. Feeney Associates Inc., by Harron Communications Corp. Chain Lakes serves

about 2,800 subscribers in seven towns in upstate New York: Old Forge, Edinburg, Day,

Forestport, Hartford, Argyle and Ames. CEA executive vice president Thomas MacCrory

represented the seller.

Benchmark Communications purchased a system with

3,100 subscribers in Powhatan County, Va., from Powhatan Cablevision. Powhatan County is

located on the west side of metropolitan Richmond, Va. Benchmark has systems in Virginia,

Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Oklahoma. CEA senior vice

president Ed Frazier represented the seller.

Benchmark also acquired a system in King County,

N.C., with 5,800 subscribers, from King Cablevision Inc. King County is located north of

Winston-Salem, N.C. CEA senior vice president Jay Dugan represented the seller.

Avalon Cable of New England LLC purchased Taconic

Technology Corp., which has systems with about 4,800 subscribers in Ancram, Austerlitz,

Canaan, Chatham, Copake, Ghent, Hillsdale, New Lebanon and the Village of Chatham in

Columbia County, N.Y. Dugan represented the seller.