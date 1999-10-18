Small Ops Call Community Relations Key

Baltimore -- When it comes to "making your smaller

cable systems better," speakers on a panel at the East Coast Cable '99 show here

last week agreed with Susquehanna Communications general manager Carol Rosebrough that

community relationships are cornerstones.

Nurturing such relationships can also bring the added

benefit of blunting competitive inroads by direct-broadcast satellite and wireless cable

providers, the panelists said.

Rosebrough said her 35,000-subscriber system in

Williamsport, Pa., has done well in communicating regularly with elected officials,

community leaders and consumers through a quarterly Cable Update newsletter.

Those relationship-building efforts also add to the bottom

line, she said, pointing out that Update has created enough buzz for

Susquehanna's upcoming cable-modem service to generate a prospect list of 600

consumers well before an ad campaign breaks in November.

By building rapport and trust with elected officials and

the community on an ongoing basis, Susquehanna has "never had a problem" over

rate increases, Rosebrough said in response to a question from moderator Lisa

Schoenthaler, senior director at the National Cable Television Association's Office

of Rural and Small System Operators.

Armstrong Cable Services president William Stewart also

stressed the importance of cultivating relationships, adding that ultimately, those

efforts "do flow down to the bottom line."

Stewart agreed with Bob Weisberg, president of New

York-based Mountain Cablevision, who described being "a good citizen in the

community" as a key offensive weapon against DBS rivals.

High Speed Access Corp. vice president of administration

Richard Pulley -- whose firm is working with small cable systems in 77 communities to

install high-speed Internet access in homes, schools and hospitals -- said that service

can be "a tremendous weapon to keep your DBS and wireless [competitors] out of your

market."