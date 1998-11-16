Small-Operator Lobbyist Dies

Washington -- Lyn Simpson, a California cable entrepreneur

who turned lobbyist to help small operators fight federal regulations, died Tuesday at her

Pleasonton, Calif., home after a decade-long struggle against breast cancer. She was 52.

Simpson was director of member services for the Small Cable

Business Association, an organization of 300 operators with a total of 2.2 million

subscribers, which was formed in response to the passage of the 1992 Cable Act. In 1995,

the SCBA successfully lobbied the Federal Communications Commission to relax rate rules on

small operators.

"Lyn was an incredible fighter for her beliefs and her

positions," SCBA president Matt Polka said. "She believed so strongly in helping

small, independent cable businesses, and she would do anything to help them succeed. We

are going to continue that legacy at the SCBA."

Funeral services will be held in Pleasonton Friday. Simpson

is survived by her husband, Jeff, and her son, Matt, Polka said.