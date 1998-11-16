Small-Operator Lobbyist Dies
By Staff
Washington -- Lyn Simpson, a California cable entrepreneur
who turned lobbyist to help small operators fight federal regulations, died Tuesday at her
Pleasonton, Calif., home after a decade-long struggle against breast cancer. She was 52.
Simpson was director of member services for the Small Cable
Business Association, an organization of 300 operators with a total of 2.2 million
subscribers, which was formed in response to the passage of the 1992 Cable Act. In 1995,
the SCBA successfully lobbied the Federal Communications Commission to relax rate rules on
small operators.
"Lyn was an incredible fighter for her beliefs and her
positions," SCBA president Matt Polka said. "She believed so strongly in helping
small, independent cable businesses, and she would do anything to help them succeed. We
are going to continue that legacy at the SCBA."
Funeral services will be held in Pleasonton Friday. Simpson
is survived by her husband, Jeff, and her son, Matt, Polka said.
