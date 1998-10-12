Small Iowa LEC Goes After Cable Franchise

A small, rural phone company wants to be the next

local-exchange carrier to get into the Iowa cable business, continuing a trend that is

gaining momentum statewide.

The board of directors of Wellman Cooperative Telephone Co.

voted recently to pursue a cable franchise that would allow the company to compete against

Triax Cablevision in Wellman, a community of 1,125 residents in southeast Iowa.

"It's really in the beginning stages, but we will

be applying for a franchise," general manager Jayne Hochstedler said.

For Triax, competition comes at a time when the city has

refused to grant the MSO an extension of its franchise. City officials are also preparing

to unveil a survey that found that local residents were disenchanted with their existing

service.

"We've had poor service, poor telephone-response

time and a lot of service outages," city clerk Donna Wade said.

Pat Callahan, president of Municipal & County

Management Services, a local consulting firm that represented the city in franchise

negotiations, said WCTC has shown its interest in the local market by asking for copies of

the city's telecommunications-needs assessment and its new-franchise regulatory

ordinance.

"I'd say that they're interested. And I

would think that the city would be interested in talking to them," he said.

"That's what Congress intended when it passed the 1996 Telecommunications

Act."

Callahan said WCTC will likely want to have its franchise

in hand by year's end in order to begin construction after the weather improves

sometime next year.

Triax spokesman Tom Bordwell conceded that Iowa has become

"a hotbed" for local telcos wanting to get into the cable business as a way of

cashing in on deregulation.

"It's like the shakedown that the cable industry

went through," he said. "They want to keep growing before somebody else sweeps

by and eats them up."

WCTC's interest in the cable business is nothing new

among small Iowa telephone operators.

According to the Iowa Telephone Association, out of 158

LECs in Iowa, it's estimated that 70 independent and rural co-ops are already

offering cable to 120 communities in the state.

Many are located in rural communities that cable never

reached, while others are simply looking to capitalize on the benefits of bundling video

with existing telephone service, thereby enticing local subscribers away from incumbents

like Triax.

Wellman is the latest LEC to take on Triax in Iowa.

Montezuma Telephone Co. currently offers cable in Montezuma

and neighboring Lake Ponderosa -- communities where it claims that most of its 700 cable

customers have come at Triax's expense.