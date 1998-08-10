Small Buford On Block; May Set Standard

In a sale that could help set prices for small rural MSOs,

Buford Television is on the selling block, company officials said last week.

An investment banker who specializes in cable deals

estimated that privately held Buford could fetch anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 a

subscriber, which would put its sale price at $262.5 million to $350 million.

"It's a great time for something like this to

come to market," said one banker. "It tests the market for small rural cable

properties ... the classic cable market."

Tyler, Texas-based Buford, a 175,000-subscriber MSO, has

retained Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corp. to handle the sale, according to

Buford president Ben Hooks.

Buford owns cable systems mainly in Texas, Missouri,

Arkansas and Louisiana that average 600 subscribers a system, Hooks said. He added that

about 60 percent of Buford's subscribers are located in areas surrounding the cities

of Dallas, Little Rock, Ark., Springfield-Branson, Mo., and Alexandria, La.

"It's a lot of headends, over 250," said the

banker. "Everybody would be interested in bits and pieces of it."

However, the banker noted that Buford's partners want

to sell the company as a whole rather than break it up which would be unwieldy. Potential

buyers, some of which are already surfacing, include anyone from venture capital groups to

small MSOs such as Classic Cable of Austin, Texas, and Galaxy Cablevision of Sikeston,

Mo., according to the banker.

TCA Cable TV Inc., like Buford, is also based in Tyler but

is not necessarily considered a potential buyer, as it has had an aversion in the past to

increasing its debt load, among other reasons, sources said.

Buford is now owned by a partnership that includes the

Buford brothers, Robert and Geoffrey, who are chairman and vice chairman, respectively;

Hooks; chief financial officer Mark Seale; chief operating officer Ron Martin; and chief

administrative officer Kay Monigold. Hooks, Seale, Martin and Monigold make up the

management team that has actually been running the MSO.

Both the Buford brothers want to cash out of the company,

which prompted the partners to retain DLJ to advise them financially and put the MSO on

the market, Hooks said.

Several years ago, Robert Buford wrote a book in which he

said he eventually wanted to get out of the cable business and contribute his assets

towards good works he was interested in, including a foundation he started, Hooks said.

"We've always known Bob would be exiting the

business," he added.

Recently, the financial market has set some very well

publicized values on medium-sized and large MSOs with major clusters of systems in

metropolitan areas. But there haven't been any such bellwether deals yet for smaller

MSOs with non-clustered systems.

Microsoft Corp. co-founder and billionaire Paul Allen, who

is still on the prowl for cable properties, is shelling out a whopping $4.5 billion for

Charter Communications Inc., adding to his $2.8 billion acquisition of Marcus Cable Co.

Those deals translate to about $3,700 a subscriber for Charter, or 14 times 1999 cash

flow; and $2,500 a subscriber for Marcus, or 11 times cash flow. In turn, AT&T Corp.

is forking over 13 times 1999 cash flow for Tele-Communications Inc., or roughly $2,700 a

subscriber.

The banker, who sees Buford being sold in the $2,000 to

$1,500 range, added that only the market will tell.

Hooks said, "It's too early to speculate."

He declined to discuss Buford's cash flow, and DLJ

officials couldn't be reached for comment. Buford's management team is willing

to weigh a variety of options, including continuing to run the MSO under any new

ownership, like Charter president Jerry Kent will do under Allen. One source suggested the

Buford management team might try to buy the MSO itself.

"Price is going to be the issue," Hooks said.

"We can be part of the it [the company once it is sold] or not. We're very open.

Certainly, cable is very favored now in the eyes of investors. People like Paul Allen have

cemented that."

Referring to the Buford management team, Hooks added,

"A lot of us are very involved in the industry, and we certainly enjoy cable

television."

Buford, under the direction of Martin, was one of the first

non-TCI systems to pioneer digital video by commercially deploying Headend in the Sky at

its 1,000-subscriber system in Heath, Texas. Buford's next two digital launches are

slated for Cabot, Ark., and Eastland, Texas, according to Martin.

DLJ recently completed the so-called "book" on

Buford, and has been distributing it.