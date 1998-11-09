SilkRoad Claims Radical Optical Advance

San Diego-based start-up SilkRoad Inc. unveiled a new

approach to delivering optical signals last week, with performance claims that go beyond

anything yet seen in fiber communications.

The company sought to buttress assertions that it had found

a way to outstrip existing optical capacity and functionality limits at a demonstration in

New York, where it used a single laser to transmit 840 6-megahertz analog channels a

distance of 100 kilometers, with signal-to-noise output of 60 decibels.

Officials said the system had been shown to operate at 200

gigabits per second over a distance of 300 km at company facilities, and it has the

potential to operate at the ultimate capacity limit of fiber at 10 terabits per second.

The highest-capacity fiber systems in commercial operation

today employ dense-wavelength-division multiplexing, using one laser per lightwave to

achieve extremely high digital rates at unamplified distances of up to 60 km.

Lucent Technologies said earlier this year that it had used

80-wavelength DWDM technology to achieve 400-gbps throughput -- the highest speed yet

achieved over a system designed for commercial use.

But SilkRoad said speed and distance alone are not the

distinguishing features of its technology.

The company also claims that its signal-aggregation and

modulation technique, known as "refractive synchronization," supports the adding

and dropping of signals in meshed arrays with the use of simple beam splitters. This,

SilkRoad asserted, avoids the complexities of all-optical add/drop multiplexers and

cross-connects, which are just coming to market in the DWDM domain.

"This looks like a significant new breakthrough in the

way that you can transmit and the capacity of what you can transmit over fiber," said

Hans von Braun, research director for San Francisco-based Creative Strategies, a

computer-industry analyst and consulting firm.

Von Braun -- one of a handful of analysts who were invited

to see the SilkRoad technology at a recent demonstration in San Diego -- said his only

question regarding the viability of the system was SilkRoad's ability to finance and

manage the transition from prototype to high-volume product.

"I'm not sure that they have the ability to move

to commercial operations without outside financing, but they say they do," von Braun

said.

SilkRoad officials said they already have prototypes

undergoing field tests, and they will be able to ship field units that are compliant with

telecommunications-operations-management specifications by the beginning of the second

quarter of 1999.

A number of long-distance carriers and competitive

local-exchange carriers are testing the technology, said Rob Gorman, vice president of

marketing and sales at SilkRoad. The company is also talking with potential vendor

partners, with the intention of maintaining full control over the design and manufacturing

process, he added.

While declining to discuss specific pricing, Gorman

asserted that the cost of the SilkRoad system is so low in comparison with DWDM systems

that its availability will "cause a serious change in the whole capital-cost

structure" of carriers that deploy it.

"People are excited about the design implications,

where they don't have to replace installed infrastructure or add a whole lot of

equipment to achieve this level of performance," Gorman said, noting that the system

is indifferent to the type of fiber used.

Besides carriers and vendors that have signed nondisclosure

agreements, very few outsiders have had a chance to weigh the merits of SilkRoad's

claims. Fiber network experts at Bell Communications Research (Bellcore), for example, who

are typically privy to the latest advances in optical research, said through a spokeswoman

that they knew virtually nothing about the SilkRoad technology.

Von Braun said he had talked with officials at Sprint

Corp., one of the carriers testing the system, about its experiences with the technology.

"They were very impressed," he added.

As described by Gorman, the SilkRoad technology is a

variation on coherent-system technology, which, in the late 1980s, was seen as the means

by which fiber's ultimate potential could be realized.

But coherent systems, which use the frequency range and

other dynamics of the optical signal itself to transmit information, proved to be too

unstable to put into commercial operation, and they were superceded by DWDM as the next

step to high capacity over fiber.

SilkRoad said it has overcome the coherent-system problems

through the patented ideas of its chairman and chief technical officer, James Palmer.

These concepts have to do with the narrowing of laser-line

widths to minimize dispersion, using what is known as the "Palmer Transform" to

stabilize the laser onto its optimal frequency, and with new means of mixing RF signals

for modulation onto the light beam.

In the modulation process, the system takes in all of the

various types of RF signals -- whether they're digital or analog, TV or voice,

Internet protocol or asynchronous transfer mode -- shaving away the upper sideband and

assigning a clock sampling frequency value in the lower sideband to each signal, Gorman

said.

"Every signal has its own spectral output, which

allows us to coherently mix them onto the beam," he added.

The clock values are assigned to the beam via an external

modulator, so that the four-dimensional space and time values of each photon are put to

use in carrying the message. Palmer reworked the original Maxwell electromagnetic

equations to come up with an exact time dilation in multiple dimensions, allowing for more

signal information to be added to a given point of light than is possible with

conventional two-dimensional multiplexing, Gorman explained.

Because the signal input is not altered from its native

format in the SilkRoad system, the technology is ideally suited for the AM-signaling

requirements in cable, Gorman asserted. Moreover, the low attenuation and high linearity

of the narrow-line-width beam allows the system to deliver AM signals at very high

carrier-to-noise levels over long distances, he added.

"We realize that this technology would be of great use

to the cable industry," Gorman said. "We want to open a dialogue with cable

companies as soon as possible."