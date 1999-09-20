Siegel Adds TBS, Turner South Jobs

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. last week promoted Turner Network Television president

Brad Siegel to the newly created position of president of general-entertainment

networks.

He will add TBS Superstation and Turner South to his

duties, now that Bill Burke is going to parent company Time Warner Inc.'s digital

unit.

Siegel will succeed Burke as the head of TBS and Turner

South, the regional-entertainment network set to launch Oct. 1. Last week, Burke was named

president of news and information at Time Warner Digital Media, a newly created unit.

Burke, who starts his new job Oct. 4, has the mandate of

using the online resources of Cable News Network and Time Inc. to create a Time Warner

Internet news "hub," or aggregate of online content. Burke will report to

Richard Bressler, the Time Warner Digital chairman and CEO and the former chief financial

officer for Time Warner.

Looking for a strong Web strategy for his company, Time

Warner chairman Gerald Levin put trusted and well-regarded lieutenant Bressler in charge

of the venture this summer.

"The challenge is making sure we fulfill the potential

we have with our assets," Burke said. "We want to be sure we realize all those

opportunities."

As a result of TBS president Burke taking the digital job,

the newly promoted Siegel will have TNT, Turner Classic Movies, TBS and Turner South under

his wing. He will continue to report to Steven Heyer, TBS Inc.'s president and chief

operating officer, as does Betty Cohen, president of Cartoon Network Worldwide.

Siegel joined TNT in January 1993 as executive vice

president. Under his helm, TNT has greatly expanded its original programming, with a slate

of hourlong dramatic series now in development. Siegel has also overseen TCM since its

launch in April 1994.

"TBS Superstation and Turner South are well positioned

for Brad to craft the strong identities that he has for TNT and Turner Classic

Movies," Heyer said in a prepared statement.

TNT and TBS are both very profitable, and are basically

fully distributed. Keeping their growth rates high will involve making them "more

attractive to advertisers and getting new sets of viewers," according to Siegel.

"My job is to take these two businesses, which are

very strong, and make sure they continue to grow at very healthy rates," Siegel said.

He also plans to sit with Burke and talk about where TBS

and Turner South stand.

"I have my own ideas, but I don't think I'm

going to be as hands-on as I have with TNT," Siegel said. "I'm analyzing

the entire situation now to decide how to structure it and what the personnel issues will

be."

For example, although Siegel oversees TCM, the network also

has its own general manager, Tom Karsch. In contrast, Siegel has been president of TNT and

ran it closely. TNT does not have a general manager. Siegel said he might need to hire

general managers for TBS, TNT and Turner South, while he oversees all three.