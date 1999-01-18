Showtimes Safe House Needs Rebuilding

Showtime's Safe House -- starring Patrick

Stewart as Mace Sowell, an aging recluse who may have the goods on a presidential

candidate -- needs some remodeling in order to become the psychological thriller that it

purports to be.

The producers seem divided on how to present this movie.

It's a drama that's sometimes jarred by jaunty music and awkward attempts at

humor, such as when Mace's pool man, Stuart (Craig Shoemaker), does lame impressions

of Humprey Bogart, Robert De Niro and Jimmy Stewart.

And their surprise "drills," during which they

trash the house, are almost comedic, resembling the battles that Inspector Clouseau and

his valet had in those Pink Panther flicks.

It's a thriller that gets bogged down in dull segments

exploring whether Mace is losing ground to Alzheimer's disease.

And it's a battle of wits, although the movie offers

detailed looks at how Mace has turned his home into a high-security fortress, but only

fleeting hints as to what the supposed threat is.

Safe House is basically a two-person vehicle, with

Stewart's role far more dominant than Kimberly Williams' portrayal of his latest

caregiver, Andi, a "Mary Poppins" in her late 20s.

Stewart acquits himself well, once we forget him as Star

Trek's Capt. Picard. Still, it's a bit unsettling to hear that authoritative

voice telling Andi, "Don't forget the bonus-buy coupons!"

Through most of the drama, we're unsure whether Mace

is in fact growing senile or whether, as Henry Kissinger once observed, "Even a

paranoid can have enemies."

As for Mace, despite newscast clips reporting that Admiral

Michelmore is becoming an increasingly strong presidential prospect, and that all of their

fellow "black operations" comrades are being slain one by one, the recluse

inexplicably intends to hang onto incriminating computer files until his dying breath.

Along the way, there are some red herrings and a dream

sequence, all of which are irritating once we realize that we've been used. Suddenly,

in the last half-hour or so, the drama's tempo picks up -- as if the producers

realized the end was nigh. Consequently, the key characters undergo unbelievable changes.

Safe House was directed by Eric Steven Stahl,

who also wrote the original story and screenplay with John Schalter and Sean McLain; Stahl

and McLain are its producers, as well.

Showtime will run Safe House Jan. 24 at 8 p.m., with

a repeat Jan. 28.