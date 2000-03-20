Showtimes Noriega a Worthwhile Watch

An in-depth character study into one of Latin

America's most complex leaders, Showtime telefilm Noriega: God's Favorite

is a compelling look into the circumstances of the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama that shows

the viewer quite a few things one didn't already know.

Based on former Cable News Network reporter Lawrence

Wright's fictionalized account of Gen. Manuel "Tony" Noriega's last

days in power, it stars Bob Hoskins (Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Nixon) in the

role of the military dictator.

Hoskins' performance is a showstopper -- he captures

Noriega's megalomania, brutality, insecurity and belief that God is somehow favoring

him when he cheats death in a coup attempt, or when he winds up in the hands of U.S. Drug

Enforcement Agency agents, rather than an angry mob of citizens.

The film begins with the assassination of dissent doctor

Hugo Spadafora (Hector Sanchez) and the outrage the murder causes among Panamanian

citizens, much of it directed at Noriega. His Central Intelligence Agency patrons urge him

to hold "open" elections -- a vote that is eventually used as a pretext for a

U.S. invasion.

Meanwhile, Noriega's attempt to appease the Americans

by raiding a drug lab also lands him in hot water with Colombian drug lords. In one of the

film's most interesting vignettes, he visits Fidel Castro (Michael Sorich) in Havana

for advice in how to deal with the Colombians, and Castro lets Noriega know where he

stands.

Also equally interesting are the film's depictions of

Noriega's relations with the women in his life -- his wife, Felicidad (Denise

Blasor), and his mistress, Vicky Amador (Rosa Blasi). This controlling dictator, brutal to

his enemies, is often the pawn of both women -- one of the many contrasts in

Noriega's character.

Rounding out the film's strong performances are Nestor

Carbonell as Major Giroldi, a devoutly religious military officer who spearheads an

unsuccessful coupprior to the U.S. invasion; the Papal Nuncio (Jeffrey DeNunn),

who must grudgingly accept Noriega into the Vatican Embassy despite his distaste for the

man; and Father Jorge (John Verea), the self-described "most anti-Noriega priest in

the country," who hears the dictator's confession.

One of the most interesting paradoxes of the film is that

despite Noriega's street smarts and political savvy, he never catches on to the fact

that President Bush (Charlie Garrett) is no longer in his back pocket -- not until U.S.

paratroops are landing on the streets of Panama City.

There are a few flaws in the film -- more information about

Noriega's early life would have helped to round out the character, and Bush appears

in the film both portrayed by an actor and as himself via videotape. Nonetheless, Noriega:

God's Favorite is a worthwhile view, if just for Hoskins' performance.

The film premieres on Showtime Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m.