Showtimes $40M Splash

Home Box Office archrival Showtime's big splash this

year is not a specific movie or series, but its $40 million branding campaign, launched in

January, that promotes its new, 'No Limits' theme.

Armistead Maupin's More Tales of the City premieres

this summer as a network-first six-hour miniseries. The sequel to acclaimed Public

Broadcasting Service miniseries Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City was

picked up by Showtime after congressional pressure convinced PBS that the subject matter

of life in the sexually active household at 28 Barbary Lane was too controversial for a

publicly funded network.

Thanks of a Grateful Nation is an ambitious, fact-based

drama about the effects of toxic chemicals used during the Persian Gulf War and the

government cover-up that followed. Based on four years of research and dozens of

interviews, the script -- by John Sachet Young, of China Beach fame -- weaves

footage from the interviews with veterans and their families with the story line. It will

run approximately four hours, with an intermission.

'They're the two sides of the Showtime

personality,' said Mark Zakarin, the company's executive vice president of

original programming. 'Thanks of a Grateful Nation is important, and it will

tear your guts out. More Tales is a very smart and funny look at our culture -- a

frozen moment in time as America was growing up.

'This is the kind of significant programming that you

need to put on if you are going to be the network that does the programs that no one else

dares to do,' Zakarin said.

This explanation dovetails with the new campaign, according

to Len Fogge, Showtime's executive vice president of creative and marketing services.

'Here's the thing: We have high awareness, but we

really want people beyond knowing who we are to know what we stand for,' Fogge said.



--Staci D. Kramer

