Showtime Steps Up to Plate with Tyson Promos

When the marketing team at Showtime Networks Inc.

discovered their heavyweight match between Mike Tyson and Orlin Norris would bump up

against the first game of baseball's World Series, the first reaction was one of

dismay.

Executives wondered if its Showtime premium channel would

lose boxing's primary audience to baseball that night.

"We decided to turn it into an advantage,"

Showtime vice president of on-air creative Stephanie Gibbons said

Instead of trying to compete with NBC's Oct. 23 World

Series coverage for eyeballs, Showtime will urge sports fans to stay glued to their

televisions after the game and tune to Showtime for the fight.

The Tyson-Norris bout is set to begin at 11 p.m. Eastern

Standard Time, but would be delayed if the first game of the World Series goes into extra

innings or is held back due to a rain delay. Other fights on the boxing card will be shown

live or on tape, as needed, to fill time around the main event.

Because both sporting events are set to air on a Saturday

night when the primary viewing audience doesn't face work the next morning, Gibbons

said, Showtime has a good chance of getting tune-in after the baseball game.

"We started building our event on the mentality that

this is the biggest day in sports," Gibbons said.

To drive home that point, Showtime has created print ads,

posters and billboards in which Tyson is dressed in baseball gear. The somewhat startling

picture should encourage people to look more closely at the ads, Gibbons believes.

In all its marketing messages, Showtime aims to treat Tyson

for his role in the ring, not for his personal celebrity -- or notoriety.

"We wanted to make sure the integrity of the Tyson

athletic image is maintained no matter where he's presented," senior marketing

consultant Suzan Couch said.

Showtime hopes the fight will attract both current

subscribers and new customers. It plans an aggressive promotional campaign, including

spots on ESPN and Fox Sports Net, a radio simulcast of the fight, ads in TV Guide

and ESPN the Magazine, billboards and a drawing for a free trip to the fight

through its Web site, www.sho.com.

"We're really gratified at the response

affiliates have given us for this event," vice president of field marketing Mike

Harrigan said. The message they're spreading, he said, is "get connected to

Showtime in time to see the fight."

Tactics that cable operators are using include sending

direct-mail pieces alerting subscribers about the fight, training customer service

representatives to mention the Tyson match, and leaving voice mail messages with customers

of previous pay-per-view boxing events.

EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network, for

example, plans to encourage former PPV buyers to sign up for Showtime in time for the

fight.

DirecTV Inc. will offer the fight as part of a 24-hour free

preview of Showtime in an attempt to drive sales of the premium channel.

Showtime did not have enough time to create a Tyson

point-of-purchase campaign for direct-broadcast satellite retailers, which typically

require marketing lead times of up to six months, Couch said.

Promotional timelines for cable operators looking to sign

up new Showtime customers vary, depending on whether current customers already have

addressable boxes, and on how long the backlog is for new customer installations.