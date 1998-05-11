Showtime Sets Holyfield-Akinwande Undercard

Atlanta -- Former five-time world champion Roberto Duran

will headline the undercard for Showtime Event Television's June 6 Evander Holyfield-Henry

Akinwande heavyweight championship pay-per-view fight card.

Duran will battle current World Boxing Association

middleweight champion William Joppy, said the network. Current World Boxing Organization

junior bantamweight champion Johnny Tapia will move up in weight to fight bantamweight

contender Carlos Hernandez in a non-title bout.

Finally, top women's boxer Christie Martin will fight

Marcia Nieves-Garcia as part of the card.

Holyfield will defend his World Boxing Association and

International Boxing Federation championships against number-one contender Akinwande in

the main fight. The event will retail at a suggested price of $39.95, said SET.