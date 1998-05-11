Showtime Sets Holyfield-Akinwande Undercard
By Staff
Atlanta -- Former five-time world champion Roberto Duran
will headline the undercard for Showtime Event Television's June 6 Evander Holyfield-Henry
Akinwande heavyweight championship pay-per-view fight card.
Duran will battle current World Boxing Association
middleweight champion William Joppy, said the network. Current World Boxing Organization
junior bantamweight champion Johnny Tapia will move up in weight to fight bantamweight
contender Carlos Hernandez in a non-title bout.
Finally, top women's boxer Christie Martin will fight
Marcia Nieves-Garcia as part of the card.
Holyfield will defend his World Boxing Association and
International Boxing Federation championships against number-one contender Akinwande in
the main fight. The event will retail at a suggested price of $39.95, said SET.
