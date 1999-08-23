Showtime Puts On a Happy Face

The story of a murder-mystery-loving grandmother who frames

herself in order to get an abusive boyfriend out of her life, The Happy Face Murders --

Showtime's latest original movie -- is a confusing execution of an interesting

premise.

The film -- which boasts a cast of veteran actors such as

Ann-Margret, Marg Helgenberger and Henry Thomas -- does a poor job of tying together the

various elements in the plot.

The film centers on the investigation into the murder of

Tracy Billings (Emily Hampshire), a young, mildly retarded woman who is found dead along a

remote stretch of highway.

The detective called upon to investigate, Jen Powell

(Helgenberger), and Dylan McCarthy (Thomas), a college intern also assigned to the case,

receive a phone call from Lorraine Petrovich (Ann-Margret). Petrovich fingers her abusive

live-in boyfriend, Rusty Zuvic (Nicholas Campbell), as the killer.

Petrovich is a mystery buff, and many of the interrogation

scenes in her home show her watching Perry Mason, Matlock or similar shows

as the police arrive.

She uses the knowledge gleaned from years of TV watching to

get enough information from the police to make her story seem credible, inferring facts

from the cops' questions that lead her to the crime scene, for example.

But how likely is it that someone could pull the wool over

the eyes of an experienced detective based on information obtained from Matlock?

Ann-Margret gives a strong performance as Petrovich,

straddling the fine line between kindly grandmother and desperate, slightly unstable woman

looking to protect herself and her family.

But Helgenberger is unremarkable as Powell, and Thomas --

best remembered as young dreamer Elliott in Steven Spielberg blockbuster E.T. The

Extra-Terrestrial -- offers a downright wooden performance.

Much of the script is often trite and clichéd -- the

relationship between Powell and McCarthy is just another wrinkle in the tired old cliché

of the hard-edged veteran cop and the wet-behind-the-ears rookie (or, in this case,

criminology student).

And Ann-Margret's performance can't overcome the

stilted dialogue provided by writer John Pielmeier.

After Petrovich confesses that her story was a lie, the

movie then abruptly switches gears, focusing on Powell's pursuit of trucker Billy Lee

Peterson (Rick Peters).

But except for a very brief cameo at the beginning, the

character who provides the film with its name does not become crucial to the story line

until more than one hour into the film. Weaving the story lines together more closely

could have heightened the suspense.

The Happy Face Murders premieres on Showtime Sept. 5 at

8 p.m.