Showtime Greenlights ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’

Showtime has ordered straight-to-series a new half-hour comedy series, Flatbush Misdemeanors.

The series, created by and starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, follows the lives of characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, said network officials.

Flatbush Misdemeanors is executive produced by Perlman and Iso, with Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello.

“Flatbush Misdemeanors is a funny, audacious and inventive series that rips the artisanal sheen off of Brooklyn and mines comedy from the diverse, un-gentrified characters who live there,” said Gary Levine, Showtime president of Entertainment in a statement. “Kevin and Dan are multi-talented and have unique, authentic voices that we are thrilled to bring to Showtime audiences.”