Show Indicates Hot Times in Mideast Pay TV

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- The Middle East pay TV

market is full of action, illustrated by the spate of activity at the recent 6th

Middle East International Cable, Satellite & Broadcast Exhibition (CABSAT 2000) trade

show here.

Both equipment suppliers and distribution platforms were

busy at the show, which saw attendance rise a healthy 25 percent from last year.

Hardware vendors said they were upbeat amid increased sales

of digital set-top boxes, which have higher profit margins than analog equipment.

But much of the action came amid dueling by two local

distribution players: telco Etisalat and state broadcaster Dubai Television.

Over the past two years, Etisalat has played up its plans

to test-launch a digital-cable platform named "E-Vision" to 20,000 homes in

Dubai and the United Arab Emirates' capital of Abu Dhabi. However, E-Vision has yet

to launch.

Dubai Television, seeking to one-up those plans, announced

that it has its own plans to test a 6-channel digital-terrestrial pay TV (DTT) system. It

aims to commercially launch a 30- to 36-channel DTT platform in about six months.

For the past decade, Dubai TV has operated Dubai Cable

Vision, a 10-channel analog wireless pay TV system. It intends to migrate those

subscribers to the DTT platform.

Dubai special advisor on broadcasting Riyad al-Shuabi said

Dubai TV aims to migrate current subscribers to the new platform due to its better

transmission quality and ability to reach a 25-mile radius around the city. The broadcast

radius is key because of the adjacent large populations it could reach in the neighboring

emirates of Sharjar and Ajman.

Dubai TV chief engineer David Boxall said the company is

using DiviCom Inc. and Hirschmann Group transmission equipment, along with set-top boxes

from Nokia Corp., to test the DTT platform.

Rival E-Vision's general manager, Humaid Sahoo, said

his system will pass "a total of 100,000 homes by the end of the year 2000." But

at least one local industry executive questioned that forecast, noting that the platform

still has a number of technical and supply issues to resolve.

Sahoo, however, said that in addition to the "many

channels that are on board, discussions are progressing well with other channels and

program providers to finalize our product offerings."

Etisalat declined to identify the channels, but it

confirmed that the platform will create two channels of its own in the documentary and

kids' genres. Bloomberg Television is the only channel that confirmed a carriage

agreement with E-Vision.

E-Vision represents a major dilemma for all direct-to-home

players in what is now an increasingly confused market, with Robert Lakos, who represents

EchoStar Communications Corp. in the region, suggesting, "This confusion extends to

would-be subscribers."

Additionally, most content owners have struck exclusive

distribution contracts, either for DTH satellite or terrestrial retransmission.

In other words, E-Vision has to go cap-in-hand to existing

rights-holders for the more popular channels, with no great enthusiasm by Orbit Satellite

Television and Radio, Showtime Networks Inc. or others to "give away" their key

channel assets.