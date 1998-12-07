Show Accents Surfing Via TV

Anaheim, Calif. -- Web surfing via cable set-tops gained a

little more traction last week with the emergence of new suppliers and a handful of new

affiliate launches for market pioneer WorldGate Communications Inc.

WorldGate -- which is now serving close to 2,000

subscribers since launching in Charter Communications Inc.'s St. Louis-area system

last summer -- has signed deals with Charter and five other cable companies to launch

services in additional systems representing more than 400,000 homes passed, WorldGate CEO

Hal Krisbergh said.

In other developments, start-ups Peach Networks and MoreCom

Inc. made their presence known at the Western Show here; and Microsoft Corp.'s WebTV

Networks unit announced a set-top-compatibility deal with Scientific-Atlanta Inc. The S-A

deal expands the presence that WebTV had already established in cable via an earlier

set-top agreement with General Instrument Corp.

These activities marked a step forward in the direction of

what many cable strategists view as a major goal of the OpenCable advanced set-top box

initiative, where the boxes themselves will have enough computer power to provide some

measure of Internet access without the use of personal computers.

But with the exception of WebTV, the providers pushing

ahead now are offering centralized processing solutions that allow cable companies to

offer customers full Internet access through conventional digital -- and, in

WorldGate's case, through both digital and analog set-tops. WebTV supplies a

computerized set-top to facilitate access via the TV.

"In the past, the high cost of stand-alone set-tops

appeared to be justified by superior capabilities," Krisbergh said. "It is now

clear that the superiority of the cable infrastructure and centralized processing

overwhelms the stand-alone set-top solution."

All of the WorldGate launches announced last week involve

the use of advanced-analog set-tops, including, for the first time, S-A's 8610.

Systems using the S-A box include Charter's Newtown, Conn., franchise and Prestige

Cable's Mooresville, N.C., system, Krisbergh said.

Other WorldGate launches, pegged to GI's analog

set-tops, include: three Prestige systems, in Georgia, Virginia and Maryland;

Charter's Los Angeles complex; Massillon Cable in Ohio; overbuilder Tacoma City

Light's Click! Network in Tacoma, Wash.; TVCable in Ecuador; and Cable Bahamas. In

addition, Charter intends to keep expanding in the first quarter, with the addition of

eight more systems, Krisbergh said.

With the industry rapidly moving to the digital set-top

platform, the appeal of TV Web surfing is about to get much stronger, he predicted.

"Digital gives us the opportunity to increase download

speed to 27 megabits per second," Krisbergh said, adding that WorldGate's system

is now compatible with both the GI and S-A lines of digital set-tops.

WorldGate has made progress on several technical fronts,

including the ability to set up service via software downloads to set-tops, thereby

avoiding truck rolls, Krisbergh said. The company has also begun deploying support for

Java software applications, and it has set in motion the means to deliver streamed audio

and video, using client "plug-ins" at the headend processor and framing the

content in MPEG-2 for high-quality playback at the TV set.

"The real opportunity for this service will come with

streaming over digital channels," Krisbergh said.

The newest entrant in the TV-surfing arena is Israel-based

Peach Networks, following close behind the introduction of MoreCom in a press announcement

three weeks ago. Peach's centralized processing and distribution system includes a

proprietary means of reducing the computer power needed to encode Web data to MPEG-2 for

distribution over the cable network, Peach CEO Ofir Paz said.

"We have a way to implement real-time encoding on a

Pentium machine where one encoder delivering 10 [MPEG-2] streams consumes 10 percent of

the CPU [central processing unit] resources," Paz said, adding that the process is

very tightly integrated with Microsoft's Windows operating system.

"This optimized encoder module also delivers computer

graphics at very high quality very cheaply, avoiding the need for high-end graphics

rendering at the set-top," Paz added.

Peach is using statistical multiplexing with its encoder,

as well. Statistical multiplexing is a means of varying the amount of bandwidth allocated

to any single MPEG stream, depending on the amount of new information that the stream

requires from frame to frame. This allows more streams to be packed into a 6-megahertz

channel than would be possible if each stream was delivered at a fixed data rate.

Where IP (Internet protocol) data is concerned, statistical

multiplexing delivers up to 400 streams at one time, meaning that 400 users can access the

Peach channel simultaneously, Ofir said. Fewer streams would be delivered in instances

where users were accessing IP video, rather than ordinary graphics, he noted.

"This system is designed to run all Windows

applications and to run over very, very thin clients [set-tops with little processing

power]," Ofir said. "We think that the functionalities that come with

centralized processing at this level will extend the life of digital set-tops, avoiding

the costs of upgrading to more expensive boxes to accommodate higher levels of

applications."

There are complications to this approach, Ofir

acknowledged. While Peach believes that there are no legal problems with using the Windows

platform in this fashion, licensing issues respecting the use of some applications written

for the Windows OS, such as games, would have to be resolved in any centralized

distribution scheme, he said.

One of the opportunities that Peach and MoreCom see in this

new arena concerns the delivery of video-on-demand in a low-cost fashion, where Web sites

are the source of the entertainment, rather than proprietary system servers located at the

headend. At the Western Show, MoreCom delivered video clips from various Web sites and

displayed them full-screen at entertainment quality as if they were regular programming.

"Delivering high-quality broadband Internet to

customers' televisions is like adding as many new channels as there are Web

sites," MoreCom CEO Ami Miron said.

MoreCom's "MoreVideo" clip-on-demand system

supports picture-in-graphics and full-screen display with HTML-based (HyperText Markup

Language) navigation, allowing operators to create their own Web-video sources, Miron

said.

In contrast to these players, WebTV -- which claims about

500,000 customers over dial-up lines in North America -- hopes to leverage high-speed-data

access over cable by using its set-top technology in conjunction with S-A and GI digital

set-tops.

Other cable-TV-surfing systems avoid the need for

cable-data modems by delivering services in MPEG-2 format over digital-TV channels. But

WebTV will use the modems that are built into advanced set-tops, such as the symmetrical

1.5-mbps modem used in S-A's Explorer 2000, said Steve Necessary, vice president of

marketing at S-A.

S-A will offer the cable-optimized Windows CE operating

system with its digital set-tops as an option starting one year from now, Necessary added.

And WebTV is in discussions with operators, which would

have to link their headends with the WebTV headend to facilitate delivery of the service

over cable, officials said.