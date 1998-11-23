Shaw Expands Into Canadian Signal Distribution

Canada's Shaw Communications Inc. is making a bid to

control its competition by selling its direct-to-home service to its rival and becoming

its largest shareholder.

That's the strategy being pursued by Shaw Communications in

its bid to control Canadian Satellite Communications (Cancom), the primary distributor of

TV signals via satellite to Canada's cable operators.

Shaw Communications earlier this month said it would sell

its Star Choice DTH consumer service -- which recently began selling signals to cable

operators -- to Cancom through a $C77.7 million (US$51.8 million) share-swap.

The swap won't be equal: For every share that it gives Star

Choice, Cancom will receive 4.8 shares in return. The deal requires the approval of the

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

If this deal goes through, Shaw Communications will be the

largest shareholder in Cancom, company president and chief operating officer Jim Shaw Jr.

said. That's because the stock-swap will dilute Shaw Communications-owned Western

International Communications' current 54 percent stake in Cancom to 27 percent, he said.

Shaw Communications will directly hold "about 30 percent," he added.

Ironically, this maneuver shouldn't be necessary for Shaw

Communications: The MSO recently bought WIC through a deal that is also awaiting CRTC

approval. If this also goes through, "our ownership [of Cancom] goes up even

higher," Shaw said. With about 60 percent ownership of Cancom, Calgary, Alberta-based

Shaw Communications would have undisputed control over the company.

The latest deal gives Shaw Communications a fallback

position if the CRTC turns down its acquisition of WIC. By acquiring WIC, Shaw

Communications will receive three cable channels (all of them pay-movie services) and

stakes in another five services.

However, the CRTC might balk at this, because Shaw

Communications already owns pay TV networks YTV, Treehouse TV and Country Music Television

Canada, plus 11 radio stations. In Canada -- a market that's only one-tenth the size of

the United States -- the government frowns on concentrated media ownership because it sees

large companies as one step removed from being monopolies.

Shaw is aware of this fear. That's why Shaw Communications

recently sought -- and won -- CRTC permission to spin off its programming assets into a

separate company called Mediaco.

Shaw acknowledged that Mediaco was a sop to the CRTC and to

his competitors.

"A lot of people were saying that Shaw

[Communications] was starting to use its cable weight to manipulate its programming

side," he said. "And we said, 'OK, why don't we just separate them then? That

will take any possible look of collusion and move it off to the edge.'"

Still, the recent Cancom-Star Choice share-swap suggested

that Shaw isn't sure if the WIC deal will go through, which begs the question: Why is Shaw

Communications so obsessed with controlling Cancom?

The answer is competition. Currently, Cancom and Star

Choice are the only companies distributing TV signals to Canadian cable operators.

However, the CRTC is now entertaining applications from other companies.

Some people are lobbying for low-priced U.S. satellite

companies to get into the distribution game, Shaw said. Bell Canada's DTH company,

Expressvu, has also applied for a license to distribute signals to cable headends.

This stands as a threat to Shaw Communications, especially

because Shaw described the firm as "mainly a strong distribution company." Given

that description, it's no wonder that he intends to consolidate his position, one way or

the other.