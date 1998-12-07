SET Will Sell Backstreet Boys Event in Feb.

New York -- Showtime Event Television will

distribute a Feb. 6 pay-per-view concert featuring pop-music group Backstreet Boys.

The PPV special will include the band's hits off its

quadruple-platinum self-titled debut album, and it will be distributed on PPV at the

suggested retail price of $19.95, network executives said.

Filmed live at the band's homecoming concert at the Orlando

Arena in Orlando, Fla., the event will mark the first PPV show for the artists.

It will also mark the first PPV concert for SET since its

successful Spice Girls PPV event this past January.