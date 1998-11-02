Set-Top Doctor Indicted in N.C.

Raleigh, N.C. -- A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a

man who apparently became a millionaire selling doctored set-tops on 28 felony counts.

The man, Daniel Edward Harrell II, continued his business

even after he became aware of an investigation into his activities, according to the

indictments, which were released last week in a U.S. District Court here.

Harrell did business as Add-On Cable, Microcom Industries,

AOC Electronics and Austin Ventures Inc. Time Warner Cable of New York City sued him in

1996 and, at that time, the FBI raided his warehouse.

Despite that legal action and the fact that a court

attempted to freeze his assets, Harrell continued marketing, according to the indictment.

Authorities alleged that he attempted to shield assets in his mother's name, and that

he may have moved $2.2 million into a Swiss bank account.

Cable-theft investigators, working with a Secret Service

agent, set up a sting operation and bought several of the 84,000 doctored converters that

were allegedly sold by Harrell's businesses going back at least through 1992.

The indictments included mail-fraud, money-laundering and

conspiracy counts.