SET Slates Botha-Briggs Fight
New York -- Showtime Event Television officials said last
week that the network would distribute a pay-per-view boxing event featuring heavyweight
contenders Francois Botha and Shannon Briggs Aug. 7.
Junior featherweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera will
face contender Angel Vazquez on the fight's undercard, SET officials said.
Botha last appeared on PPV in January, losing to Mike Tyson
in a fifth-round knockout. Briggs' biggest fight to date was a 1997 decision over former
heavyweight champion George Foreman.
The winner of the Botha-Briggs fight could face Tyson on
PPV later this year, according to sources close to the situation.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.