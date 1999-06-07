SET Slates Botha-Briggs Fight

New York -- Showtime Event Television officials said last

week that the network would distribute a pay-per-view boxing event featuring heavyweight

contenders Francois Botha and Shannon Briggs Aug. 7.

Junior featherweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera will

face contender Angel Vazquez on the fight's undercard, SET officials said.

Botha last appeared on PPV in January, losing to Mike Tyson

in a fifth-round knockout. Briggs' biggest fight to date was a 1997 decision over former

heavyweight champion George Foreman.

The winner of the Botha-Briggs fight could face Tyson on

PPV later this year, according to sources close to the situation.