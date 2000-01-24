SET Sets Trinidad-Reid Bout

Showtime Event Television will distribute 2000's first

major pay-per-view boxing event on March 3, when welterweight champion Felix Trinidad

meets super-middleweight champion David Reid.

Undefeated International Boxing Federation and World Boxing

Council welterweight champion Felix Trinidad will move up in weight to fight undefeated

World Boxing Association super-welterweight champion David Reid in a rare Friday night PPV

show, Showtime sports and event programming senior vice president and executive producer

Jay Larkin said.

"This shapes up to be a very compelling, first big

fight for the year," Larkin said.

The fight had been plagued by legal problems involving

Reid's promoters, America Presents, and Home Box Office over a television deal. With

those issues settled, the fight will take place in Las Vegas.

The suggested retail price for the event is $34.95, well

below the $49.95 price charged for most of last year's major PPV events.

"We think the price point is the appropriate

price," said Larkin. "We're not posing this as a major event, but rather a

terrific boxing show."

The undercard will feature six-time world champion Julio

Cesar Chavez and popular female pugilist Christy Martin, Larkin said.

The event will air one day before a TVKO-scheduled

Hispanic-oriented fight card featuring World Boxing Association bantamweight champion

Paulie Ayala. That fight card will sell for a suggested $24.95, TVKO said.