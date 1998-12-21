SET Sets Performance-Based Tyson Rate Card

Cable operators will have to generate buy-rates of more

than 5 percent to earn a 50 percent split of revenues from Showtime Event

Television's Jan. 16 Mike Tyson-Frans Botha pay-per-view fight.

The performance-based rate card, agreed to by Viewer's

Choice last week, also requires operators to run at least 500 fight spots, which operators

said would be difficult -- but not impossible -- given the relatively short marketing

window.

Donovan Gordon, senior vice president of sales and

marketing for SET, would only confirm that the rate card would net SET 55 percent of the

fight's PPV revenues up to a "certain" buy-rate, at which point SET would

split revenues evenly with operators.

Sources close to the situation, however, placed the

required buy-rate at 5.75 percent for systems and 5.95 percent for MSOs.

Given the current addressable-cable-household universe of

28 million, the fight would have to generate 1.7 million buys for the industry to retain

50 percent of the split. That would make the event the second-biggest fight of all time,

behind the 1.9 million buys generated by Tyson's last ring appearance, against

Evander Holyfield in 1997.

"We're satisfied with the deal," Gordon

said. "This is the first big event after a slow 1998, so the industry should hit the

ground running with it."

The deal isn't much different from SET's past

Tyson rate cards. In fact, Michael Klein, senior vice president of programming for

Viewer's Choice, said the fight is the third of a four-Tyson-fight agreement reached

between SET and Viewer's Choice prior to the November 1996 Tyson-Holyfield fight.

"We executed a four-fight deal prior to

Tyson-Holyfield I, and this is a continuation of the deal, although some elements are

different and a little less complicated for operators," Klein said.

But the biggest difference is the marketing window. While

operators had months to promote each of the first two fights, the industry has less than

one month to push the Jan. 16 event, and it will be required to implement about the same

amount of marketing tactics as it did for prior Tyson events.

Along with running the required cross-channel fight spots,

operators will have to offer five marketing tactics, according to the rate card. Among

those tactics are running an additional 100 cross-channel spots, developing local retail

tie-in promotions, offering SET's 23-hour countdown show and conducting an

SET-approved theft-of-service campaign.

Further, 75 percent of required cross-channel spots must

appear weekdays between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. and weekends from noon to 1 a.m., three weeks

prior to the event. The spots must air on such networks as ESPN, Fox Sports Net, Cable

News Network, MTV: Music Television, USA Network, Turner Network Television, Black

Entertainment Television, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, The Univision Network and

Telemundo.

At least one Midwest operator wasn't sure if there

would be enough time to effectively meet all of SET's demands. "We're going

to try to do our best, but it's going to be difficult, to say the least," that

operator said.

But both Gordon and Klein believe that the marketing

requirements can be met within the short time frame. "We would have preferred more

time to take advantage of [promotional opportunities], but a lot of operators have already

made plans in preparation for a Tyson fight," Klein said.

And the fight should attract attention from the mainstream

media. The bout is the first for Tyson since he bit Holyfield's ear during their 1997

rematch. The Nevada Athletic Commission subsequently banned Tyson for life, but the

commission gave him his boxing license back in October.

Given the publicity surrounding Tyson, Klein believes that

the fight could approach the 1.6 million buys generated by the first Holyfield-Tyson

fight. "There's already a curiosity factor surrounding Tyson's first fight

back, and I think that there's a good possibility that the fight could match the

Tyson-Holyfield numbers, if not surpass them," he said.