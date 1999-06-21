SES, Eutelsat Pact Could Open U.K. Market

London -- European satellite giants Société Européenne

des Satellites and Eutelsat have ended their ongoing squabble and agreed to share

transmission rights at the key 28.2 and 28.5 degrees east orbital slots.

The agreement could loosen direct-to-home platform British

Sky Broadcasting Group plc's monopoly on the U.K. satellite market.

SES' Astra satellite system occupies the 28.2 degrees east

slot with two satellites, and it beams about 200 digital channels to the United Kingdom

for programmers such as BSkyB, Viacom Inc., Flextech plc, Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

and Music Choice Europe.

The agreement between SES and Eutelsat presents some major

advantages for smaller, niche broadcasters.

Eutelsat has traditionally charged less per transponder for

its capacity, and it has long been a favored home for smaller or independent niche

channels that could not afford the rates on SES' Astra system.

Such channels can now reserve space with Eutelsat and still

gain access to BSkyB viewers, although they would not be part of the official BSkyB

programming platform.

There are currently channels wishing to gain access to the

valuable U.K. DTH market, but they do not want to pay to join the BSkyB platform.

Eutelsat can also use the bulk of its newly won frequencies

to transmit fast-growing multimedia material to BSkyB homes.

Eutelsat, owned by a consortium of European telcos, had

vociferously laid claim to the adjacent 29 degrees east slot, saying it held prior use to

the position.

The arguments reached a boiling point at the end of last

year, with the International Telecommunications Union ruling that SES had the right to

those orbital slots.

At the time, Eutelsat threatened to appeal the decision.

But in January, the company appointed a new director general, Giuliano Berretta, who has

taken a softer line than his predecessor.

Progress was aided by cooperation from Deutsche Telekom

A.G., which owns stakes in both SES and Eutelsat.

Deutsche Telekom also holds the official rights to the

midpoint 28.5 degrees east orbital position with its aging Kopernikus satellite, and it

has, in effect, assigned those rights to Eutelsat.

"I am more than pleased that Europe's two leading

satellite operators have reached such a constructive and balanced solution for a

coordinated frequency use," Berretta said in a prepared statement. "With market

interests uppermost in their minds, Eutelsat and SES have brokered a historic agreement

that will benefit the European satellite market as a whole."

Eutelsat plans to build a new satellite with 24 Ku-band

transponders that will be operational in about 18 months, taking over the existing

Kopernikus contracts.

SES will continue to use Astra 2A and Astra 2B from the

28.2 degrees east position, but it will redirect some of its spot-beam antennas to regions

outside of Europe -- toward Russia east of Moscow, Africa and possibly India.

Astra plans to order a third satellite (Astra 2C), which is

expected to be operational by the end of next year.

"The agreement is a cornerstone in the consolidation

and expansion of SES' core business in Europe, at a time when the company is actively

pursuing an ambitious strategy of geographical expansion and service

diversification," SES director general Romain Bausch said in a prepared statement.