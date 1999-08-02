Seren Makes Move Into Northern Calif.

Concord, Calif., last week authorized Seren Innovations

Inc. to launch an overbuild of AT&T Broadband & Internet Services in the San

Francisco East Bay community.

A 15-year franchise granted to Seren sets up a showdown

with AT&T for roughly 24,000 local cable subscribers in the affluent town of 104,000

residents.

The video arm of Minnesota-based Northern States Power Co.,

Seren plans an 860-megahertz hybrid fiber-coaxial network capable of delivering a

discounted package of cable, high-speed Internet access and telephone services.

"People want a choice in their cable provider, and

we're delighted to offer them a highly cost-competitive one," Seren president

and CEO Glynis Hinschberger said in a statement.

Seren spokeswoman Janey Palmer said construction on the

Concord system could begin as early as this week and the first subscriber will be

activated by year-end.

"We've been getting a lot of e-mail from the East

Bay area from people asking 'Hey, when are you coming here?' " Palmer said.

The company's plans to offer Internet and telephone

services received a boost recently when state officials designated Seren as a certified

local-exchange carrier.

AT&T, meanwhile, has vowed to "do whatever is

necessary" to protect its local subscriber base.

The MSO plans to upgrade its local network before Seren

completes construction of its own system, thereby allowing it to offer its own suite of

enhanced services.

On the customer-service front, AT&T has brought its

telephone-response time into line with industry standards, which require that 90 percent

of all in-bound calls be answered within 30 seconds, implemented seven-day-a-week

installations and expanded its summer hours.

Meanwhile, Seren has franchises pending in the nearby

AT&T communities of Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Clayton, Danville, as well as in

unincorporated Contra Costa County.

If approved, the six franchises would give it a cluster of

some 155,000 households in the area. It's already offering service in St. Cloud,

Minn., an AT&T stronghold outside of Minneapolis.

The East Bay promises to be a lucrative area for Seren,

which is concentrating on medium-sized markets with attractive demographics.

In Contra Costa County, it will compete with AT&T for

well-educated residents, living in an area with computer penetration rates in excess of 70

percent.

Palmer said the company plans to file for seven additional

franchises in the near future.