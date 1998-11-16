Sens. Seek Program-Access Pledge

Washington -- Two senators are seeking assurance from the

Federal Communications Commission that Liberty Media Group will continue to be subject to

program-access rules following AT&T Corp.'s proposed acquisition of

Tele-Communications Inc.

Sen. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), chairman of the Antitrust,

Business Rights and Competition Subcommittee, and Sen. Herbert Kohl (D-Wis.), the

panel's ranking minority member, expressed their concerns about Liberty in an Oct. 28

letter to FCC chairman William Kennard.

"It is important to determine whether Liberty Media

will be covered by such laws and regulations under its new 'tracking-stock'

status, if and when the merger is concluded," the letter said.

Program-access laws and rules require satellite-delivered

networks that cable operators own 5 percent or more of to sell their programming to cable

competitors.

TCI chairman and CEO John Malone has operationally

insulated Liberty from AT&T under the terms of the $48 billion merger agreement. TCI

sources have repeatedly said that Liberty will be vertically integrated with AT&T, and

that it will not be exempt from program-access rules.