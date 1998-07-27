Senate Adopts Web Porn Bill

Washington -- A provision that would require schools

receiving federal subsidies for cheaper Internet hookups to put screening software on

their computers passed the Senate last week by a voice vote.

Screening software, which sells under brand names like Net

Nanny, attempts to shield computer users from indecent material. The provision, sponsored

by Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), was tacked on to an

appropriations bill. Another Internet provision, sponsored by Sen. Dan Coats (R-Ind.) was

added to the Commerce, Justice and State Departments appropriations bill. Coats'

amendment would require commercial Internet pornography distributors to keep their

material away from minors under threat of a penalty of six months in jail or up to a

$50,000 fine.

