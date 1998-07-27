Senate Adopts Web Porn Bill
By Staff
Washington -- A provision that would require schools
receiving federal subsidies for cheaper Internet hookups to put screening software on
their computers passed the Senate last week by a voice vote.
Screening software, which sells under brand names like Net
Nanny, attempts to shield computer users from indecent material. The provision, sponsored
by Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), was tacked on to an
appropriations bill. Another Internet provision, sponsored by Sen. Dan Coats (R-Ind.) was
added to the Commerce, Justice and State Departments appropriations bill. Coats'
amendment would require commercial Internet pornography distributors to keep their
material away from minors under threat of a penalty of six months in jail or up to a
$50,000 fine.
States News Service
