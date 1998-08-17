Seinfeld Scores 13.2 for HBO

New York -- Jerry Seinfeld: "I'm Telling You

for the Last Time": Live on Broadway did a 13.2 rating and 20 share in Home Box

Office's universe Aug. 9, according to Nielsen Media Research data

provided last week by HBO.

The special, with Seinfeld doing standup live from

Broadway, outperformed ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox in HBO homes when it aired that Sunday,

according to HBO.

The special was the highest-rated comedy special on HBO in

five years, reaching 11.2 million people and nearly doubling the average audience for that

time period.