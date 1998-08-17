Seinfeld Scores 13.2 for HBO
By Staff
New York -- Jerry Seinfeld: "I'm Telling You
for the Last Time": Live on Broadway did a 13.2 rating and 20 share in Home Box
Office's universe Aug. 9, according to Nielsen Media Research data
provided last week by HBO.
The special, with Seinfeld doing standup live from
Broadway, outperformed ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox in HBO homes when it aired that Sunday,
according to HBO.
The special was the highest-rated comedy special on HBO in
five years, reaching 11.2 million people and nearly doubling the average audience for that
time period.
