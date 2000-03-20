Sears to Help AOL Sell Broadband

America Online Inc. and Sears, Roebuck and Co. announced a

strategic partnership last Tuesday to help drive Internet access, broadband and eventually

connected-home appliances like Internet-ready refrigerators into the mass market.

"As we looked at potential partners, we knew this

[deal] was a very important part of our online strategy," Sears Online vice president

and general manager Dennis Honan said.

AOL brings not only a popular online service and large

subscriber base, but also an "AOL Anywhere" focus that aligns nicely with the

types of products and services Sears is famous for, he added.

In the deal, AOL will become Sears' preferred -- but

not exclusive -- Internet-service provider. A co-branded AOL service will deliver

proprietary content, including a special "AOL Instant Messenger" that will allow

Sears customers to communicate in real time with Sears' customer-service

representatives.

Sears customers will also be able to review and pay their

bills online, and AOL customers will be able to pay for their online service with their

Sears credit cards.

The instant-messaging feature will allow a CSR to schedule

service appointments in real time if, for example, the dishwasher is making a "weird,

rattling noise" and the online CSR determines that a repair is needed, AOL spokesman

David Theis said.

If a customer asks for recommendations on the best

dishwasher for $299, he added, the new Web site can forward to the customer an online link

to a picture of the appliance in question.

The companies also said they would develop home-improvement

content for broadband customers. Earlier this month, Sears announced that it would partner

with Bob Vila on a Web site that will link online home-improvement projects with

electronic-commerce sales of tools and home appliances from Sears.

The special Sears/AOL online service is expected to launch

in the second quarter of this year. All 858 Sears stores plan to demonstrate the

co-branded Web site.

Sears also plans in-store demonstrations of broadband

technology. The retailer has not yet announced which broadband platforms it will initially

demonstrate. "We'll look at what's available in certain geographic

areas," Honan said, whether it's cable modems, digital subscriber lines or

satellite.

According to The Yankee Group senior analyst Emily Meehan,

broadband is an important component of AOL's deal with Sears, and one that's not

found in a number of retailer/ISP agreements announced in recent months.

"A significant amount of churn for traditional ISPs

today is attributable to [their customers upgrading to] broadband," Meehan said.

"To control customer churn, it will be extremely important for AOL to be able to

offer broadband's high speeds and always-on capability."

Even first-time ISP customers may require broadband if

they've grown accustomed to a certain online speed because they've used the

Internet at work, Meehan said.

Customers upgrading to broadband from dial-up typically

prefer to keep their current ISPs not only to maintain their e-mail addresses, but also so

they don't need to re-customize their home pages, she added.

Honan could not say whether the deal with AOL would have

any impact on Sears' relationship with direct-broadcast satellite providers EchoStar

Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc.

Sears sells EchoStar's Dish Network hardware, but not

DirecTV's. DirecTV plans to deliver an "AOL-TV" service later this year.

EchoStar already sells Microsoft Corp.'s WebTV Networks service through its

"DISHPlayer" system.

"The agreement with AOL is not exclusive," Honan

said. "We'll let the market and our customers decide" which products they

want.

Sears will also train its installation team to service and

install broadband and home-network technology.

The companies are discussing the specifics of developing

Internet-ready appliances, Honan said, adding that Sears is most interested in the

appliances it already sells. He envisions Sears customers being able to connect their

air-conditioning, laundry and kitchen appliances to an online network for energy

management and diagnostics.

In January, Sears announced that it would partner with Sun

Microsystems Inc. to develop Internet-connected appliances.

"The market for home connectivity will develop as the

market for broadband develops," Honan said. He predicted that 28 million U.S. homes

would have access to broadband within the next two years.

The deal announced last week does not encompass marketing

Time Warner Cable following the merger of AOL and Time Warner Inc., the parties said last

week.