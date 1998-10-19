SeaChange, Microsoft to Link Cable Spots to Web

Cable advertisers will soon be able to link their local

commercials to the Internet, now that SeaChange International Inc.'s digital

ad-insertion system will be joined with "Interactive Television Links," a

technology developed by Microsoft Corp.'s WebTV Networks unit.

This hyperlinking technology will enable connections to the

Web without requiring new technology or significant new costs for cable operators,

SeaChange said in its announcement. And it will mean a new revenue opportunity for

operators, added Joe Poletto, vice president of ad sales and strategic partnerships at

WebTV.

James Kelso, director of advertising systems at SeaChange,

said in an interview late last week that the vendor "will be showing this at the

Western Show [in early December], and [it will] have it available to customers very

shortly thereafter" -- at some point during the first quarter.

To add Interactive Television Links to a local spot, cable

operators need to enter a Web-site address while digitally encoding the spot for the

SeaChange insertion system, Kelso explained.

WebTV subscribers will then see Interactive Television

Links' "I" symbol in a corner of their TV screen, which will connect them

to, say, a Ford Motor Co. auto dealer's Web site offering price information and

greater detail on specific models, he added.

Because "many of our customers are beginning to sell

Web advertising, as well as cable advertising, including many MSOs," Kelso said, this

new SeaChange/WebTV agreement can spur new ad sales for them. Clients and agencies will

now be able to update details or provide additional information much quicker and easier on

the Web than in a commercial, he added.

SeaChange also sees this new technology as giving impetus

to the growth of addressable advertising. As William Styslinger, SeaChange's

president and CEO, put it in the WebTV announcement, "Interactive Television Links

are a major advancement toward what we believe to be the television end-game -- a totally

personalized viewing experience."

Automotive, accounting for about 30 percent of

operators' ad revenues, will be among the first categories targeted by operators,

Kelso predicted, along with the entertainment and restaurant segments.

WebTV -- also available via Sony Corp., Philips Consumer

Electronics Co. and other resellers, as well as in 10,000 retail outlets -- currently has

about 500,000 subscribers, chiefly in the United States, Poletto estimated. WebTV is now

packaged in personal computers with Microsoft's Windows 98, as well.

"Our system has always been Windows-based," Kelso

said, "so this is a natural bridge." The hyperlinking technology is such "a

straightforward application" that there's no need for preliminary testing by

MSOs or advertisers,he said.

This agreement, for which no money changed hands, is only

the beginning, SeaChange asserted.

"Down the road," Kelso predicted,

"we're looking at hyperlinks to video-on-demand systems."

SeaChange has also been talking with WorldGate

Communications Inc. about hyperlinking, and Kelso said, "We're committed to

working with them, too."

Moreover, he saw potential tie-ins with Wink Communications

Inc.'s interactive-advertising applications.

For WebTV's part, too, the SeaChange agreement is just

a start. When asked if WebTV had also talked with other insertion vendors, like SkyConnect

Inc. and Channelmatic/LIMT, Poletto said, "There are ongoing conversations with other

vendors. We want to make this as widespread as possible."

SeaChange estimated that its ad-insertion system delivers

about 1 million spots daily worldwide, via 15,000 channels -- mainly cable, and mainly in

the United States.