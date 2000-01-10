SeaChange Buys Digital Video Arts

Hoping to boost its stake of the custom set-top software

market, SeaChange International Inc. acquired Digital Video Arts Ltd. for $11 million in

stock Dec. 30.

SeaChange president and CEO Bill Styslinger said it was the

15 engineers who work for Dresher, Pa.-based DVA that attracted him to the company. All

current DVA employees will continue to work for the company, and SeaChange will double the

size of its new subsidiary by the end of 2000, Styslinger added.

"Our own set-top-box application will be transferred

into their hands," Styslinger said, noting that DVA will take over development work

on SeaChange's movie-on-demand application.

DVA works with interactive-television and middleware

vendors such as WorldGate Communications Inc., ACTV Inc., Wink Communications Inc., OpenTV

Inc., Source Media Inc.'s Interactive Channel and Intertainer Inc. to integrate their

products with set-tops.

"DVA allows [SeaChange] to quickly integrate with

multiple set-tops, so it helps them to get onto multiple platforms, which is what they

need to do," C.E. Unterberg, Towbin analyst Seth Spaulding said. "It's in

their best interest to be platform-agnostic."

DVA generated between $2 million and $3 million in revenue

last year, Styslinger said.

The company currently only does integration work on General

Instrument Corp. digital set-tops, mostly the "DCT-2000" and

"DCT-3000." But it is also talking with other set-top vendors, including some of

the new players, DVA program manager Mark Myslinski said.

"You can bet we're going to pop up on other

set-tops, like [ones from] Phillips [Consumer Electronics Co.], Sony [Corp.] and Pace

[Micro Technology plc]," Myslinski said. "All of the set-top manufacturers are

approaching us to see if we can do work for them."

While SeaChange plans to use DVA to integrate electronic

program guides and interactive program guides, the company has no plans to develop its own

EPG or IPG, Styslinger said, adding, "There are enough vendors out there

already."

SeaChange shares fluctuated from the low-$20s to the low

$30s early last week, sparking several calls to the company from investors, Styslinger

said. But he added that there were no large sellers, attributing the fluctuating price to

the roller-coaster ride NASDAQ saw last week.

SeaChange stock has steadily increased from $10.83 Oct. 5

to $31, its closing price Jan. 5. Styslinger attributed the jump to increased investor

interest in the video-on-demand market, as more MSOs are placing orders and more vendors

are approaching shipment dates.