Scorsese, Coppola to Appear on USSB Series

U.S. Satellite Broadcasting this month will air an

exclusive interview with legendary Hollywood directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford

Coppola. The interview will run on the direct-broadcast satellite company's channel

999, which promotes USSB's pay-per-view events and premium-movie services.

As part of an ongoing series titled USSB Hollywood

Insiders, Scorsese and Coppola will discuss the influences of corporate America on

filmmaking with the show's host, Geoff Gilmore.

The half-hour interview will debut April 12, with multiple

viewings on USSB's channel 999 throughout April.

Rick Abbott, director of on-air programming for USSB, said

channel 999 is free to all Digital Satellite System owners, whether or not they subscribe

to USSB's premium-movie services. In addition to movie previews and special-events

promotions, the channel gives viewers tips on hooking up a second receiver or installing

an off-air antenna. Channel 999 is commercial-free.

According to Abbott, about 59 percent of DSS owners view

channel 999 at one time or another, most typically on a weekly basis, rather than on a

daily basis. Usage is also heavier for new subscribers.

The USSB Hollywood Insiders series is both a reward

to DSS subscribers and an enticement to get them to view USSB's promotional messages

more regularly.