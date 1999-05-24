Sci-Fis Sliders Sliding Downhill

Sci-Fi Channel's Sliders wasonce an

interesting time-travel series, but its time may be running out, based on a preview of

early episodes due in its upcoming fifth season.

Cleavant Derricks as Rembrandt and Kari Wuhrer as Maggie

are back as transdimensional travelers, but Jerry O'Connell as Quinn Mallory and

Charlie O'Connell as Colin Mallory are gone.

TV writers are often forced to develop story lines to

explain away cast members' departures, while also setting the stage for newcomers.

But Sliders' scribes came up with scripts that are more convoluted than most.

Producer Chris Black wrote the season-opening episode,

"The Unstuck Man," with executive producer Bill Dial.

Not only is the dramatic pace slowed considerably by too

much explication, but the two cast changes are a drag, so far.

In "Unstuck Man," the Mallory brothers enter the

vortex, only to become lost in midslide. Newcomer Robert Floyd then appears as another

Quinn Mallory from a parallel universe, supposedly with some of the original Quinn's

DNA mixed in.

It turns out a mad scientist, Dr. Geiger (Peter Jurasik in

a new, recurring role), purposely scrambled the Mallory brothers in trying to combine the

two universes and, thereby, to get himself "unstuck" from the laboratory force

field in which he must live. (Don't ask.)

The name game even gets to the cast regulars, who soon dub

Floyd's character "Mallory" to differentiate him from the earlier Quinn.

But that doesn't solve a bigger problem -- Mallory's annoyingly whiny split

personality, at least in the early episodes.

The series' other addition -- Tembi Locke as Diana

Davis -- comes across better. Introduced as Geiger's assistant, she soon switches

sides to help the sliders.

But in the fourth episode, "Applied Physics,"

also penned by Black, the Sliders script has Diana confront not one, but two

alternate Dianas, in yet another parallel universe. Again, don't ask.

Suffice it to say twin story lines should be banned from TV

land, since they rarely work. But that's not stopping Sliders from planning

still more doubles in future stories.

The series' ongoing villains, the Kromaggs, make only

a brief appearance in hologram form in this installment, but they'll play bigger

roles later in the season.

Sliders' new season on Sci-Fi begins June 11 at 9

p.m.