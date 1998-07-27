Schulman Latest to Leave Sci-Fi

The revolving door continues to spin at USA Networks Inc.,

with the latest departure being that of Barry Schulman, vice president of programming at

Sci-Fi Channel.

Schulman announced last week that he is leaving Sci-Fi,

where he has headed up programming since the network launched in September 1992. Schulman

will stay on for several weeks to help the network make the transition once he's

gone. Schulman, who couldn't be reached for comment, will be replaced shortly,

officials said. It's not known what his plans are.

Schulman is the latest USA Networks official to head out

the door since Barry Diller acquired the company and hired Stephen Chao as president of

programming and marketing. USA founder and chairman Kay Koplovitz, USA Entertainment

president Rod Perth, USA vice president of long-form programming Ian Valentine and Iris

Burnett, senior vice president of corporate communications, are among those who have also

left.

Schulman was at the helm as Sci-Fi significantly upgraded

its programming. He engineered the acquisition of cult series Mystery Science Theater

3000 for Sci-Fi, and he has overseen the network's dramatic expansion into

original series this year. One of his program packages is the relaunching of the original Star

Trek series in September in the form of a digitally remastered, 90-minute version.

In a recent interview, Stephen Brenner, USA Networks'

president of operations, complained that initially, "frankly, we didn't program

[Sci-Fi] as well as we'd have liked to. At that time, there weren't many TV

series that could be stripped for Sci-Fi, so we had to go with series like NBC's SeaQuest."

But Brenner said Sci-Fi now "has an enormous number of

big, attractive series coming on that will change the network." Those include

original anthology series Welcome to Paradox; new episodes of Poltergeist: The

Legacy; and Farscape, an epic being designed as Sci-Fi's signature series,

from Jim Henson Co., which will debut next year. Schulman also acquired the rights to a

library of science-fiction shows from MGM Worldwide Television, including The Outer

Limits, Stargate SG-1 and Poltergeist.

"Sci-Fi has been making a major effort with original

programming and with branding," said Audrey Steele, senior vice president of

strategic-media resources at Zenith Media. "It has a unique audience, with more

males, younger and upscale."

According to Bill Croasdale, president of national

broadcast at Western International Media, "[Schulman has] done an admirable job while

he was there. But when there are management changes, you can expect some form of shakeout,

and I guess that's what happened here."