Schneier Expands His A&E Horizons

New York -- Ron Schneier, fresh off a banner ad-sales year for A&E Television Networks as its senior vice president of advertising sales, is starting the new year with expanded duties and a new title, senior vice president of sales.

Schneier, who joined A&E in 1985, will now oversee affiliate sales, with Randy McKey, vice president of affiliate sales, now reporting to him instead of to Whitney Goit II, executive vice president of sales and marketing for the company.

Schneier will also oversee ad sales for A&E's Biography magazine spinoff, handled by Terry O'Neill, A&E's vice president of corporate sales development.

Biography magazine advertising space has mainly been sold on its own, but Schneier said A&E 'has put together some packages' in combination with the primetime series. 'We're in the early stages of that,' he said. 'It depends on advertisers' needs.' A packaged-goods account is among the latest combo-package buyers, he added.

This past year wound up as 'very strong for A&E and The History Channel -- their best years ever' in ad-sales volume, Schneier said, noting that A&E rose by 25 percent and History 'basically doubled sales.'

Schneier -- who had concentrated on selling the networks to ad agencies and their clients, and whose resume included stints at ad agencies Tatham-Laird & Kudner and Wells Rich Greene -- said his first priority in his new affiliate-marketing role will be to 'hear what the operators' and MSOs' needs are.'