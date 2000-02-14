Schiller, Cokes Koonin To Fill Key Turner Jobs

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. filled several key

executive posts last week, going in-house to name a successor to Cable News Network

programmer Pat Mitchell and recruiting a top Coca-Cola Co. marketer as general manager of

Turner Network Television.

Vivian Schiller, 38, was promoted to the post of executive

vice president of CNN Productions to replace Mitchell, who is leaving the network to join

Public Broadcasting Service as president and CEO.

Schiller, most recently senior vice president and general

manager of CNN Productions, will be responsible for developing and executive-producing

original documentary programming for the CNN News Group. She will continue to be based in

Atlanta, reporting to Rick Kaplan, president of CNN/U.S.

Also last week, in an unusual choice, TBS Inc. named Steven

Koonin, a 14-year veteran of Coca-Cola, as executive vice president and general manager of

TNT. An Atlanta native, Koonin will join TNT Feb. 28 and report to Brad Siegel, president

of general-entertainment networks for TBS Inc.

Essentially, Koonin is taking over most of the duties

Siegel had as president of TNT before he was promoted last year. Koonin will oversee all

day-to-day operations of TNT, including programming, marketing, branding and budgetary and

staffing matters.

Koonin, 42, most recently served as vice president of

consumer marketing for Coca-Cola, responsible for the positioning and development of brand

and volume-building strategies for beverages marketed in the United States.

In addition to brand management, he was responsible for

Coca-Cola's sports and entertainment marketing, dealing with the National Basketball

Association, for example.

Koonin said he has known and worked with officials from

Turner, including Siegel, for years, doing a wide variety of sponsorships and promotions

with TNT. He sees his new mandate as turning TNT into a brand name in viewers' homes.

"We want to make this brand as pervasive as possible," he added.

Schiller's promotion was announced one day after PBS

held a press conference to say that its board had unanimously voted to name Mitchell --

most recently president of CNN Productions and Time Inc. Television -- to replace Ervin

Duggan, who resigned in October.

Mitchell, who has been at TBS Inc. since 1992, will start

her new job March 1.

A highly respected veteran of all of the "Big

Three" broadcast networks, 57-year-old Mitchell developed and supervised

nonfiction-programming projects for Cable News Network, TBS Superstation and other Time

Warner Inc. entities.

Documentaries produced under Mitchell's wing have won

41 Emmy Awards and seven Peabody Awards. She was in charge of two CNN mega-projects that

were both the brainchilds of Time Warner vice chairman Ted Turner: Cold War and Millennium.

But Mitchell's tenure at Turner did hit two

significant bumps in recent years.

As then-president of Time Inc.-CNN Productions, she was

involved in the development of CNN's NewsStand series collaboration with Time

Inc. magazines. That primetime newsmagazine series -- one of Kaplan's first

initiatives at CNN -- wound up at the center of the "Operation Tailwind"

controversy in 1998, which resulted in a retraction by the all-news network. NewsStand in

general wound up underperforming in the ratings, and it had to be revamped.

And Mitchell, an enthusiastic supporter of the idea of a

new women's cable network, had been slated to head Turner's contender in that

genre. But last summer, the company shelved its plans for its proposed women's

network.

At PBS' Washington, D.C., press conference, Mitchell

expressed her glee at being able to once again use the word "educate" in regard

to programming -- a term she said people stayed away from in commercial television.

Mitchell added that in an age of media consolidation,

"PBS is the brand we know the public trusts."

She also bemusedly recited Ted Turner's response when

she told him she might be going over to run PBS. "You mean the whole thing?" she

quoted Turner as saying.

Schiller has developed and supervised more than 1,000 hours

of nonfiction programming during her 11-year tenure with TBS Inc. She also served as

series executive producer of CNN's first weekly documentary franchise, CNN

Perspectives, which she helped to develop and launch.

While Schiller said mega-series such as Cold War "put

CNN on the map with documentaries," she will aim to produce documentaries that

"feel more like an organic part of the network."

For example, she said, she envisions CNN doing

documentaries -- which look like films and have a beginning, middle and end -- on the

upcoming election campaigns, rather than just news specials. She also sees CNN doing more

one-hour or multipart documentaries, rather than 24-part or 10-part events such as Cold

War and Millennium.

She added that she is particularly proud of two

documentaries CNN will air later this month: Cry Freetown, which graphically

chronicles the massacre in Sierra Leone, and Revolutionary Journey, about

Christiane Amanpour's return to her childhood home in Iran.

Schiller, who is fluent in Russian, has developed and

negotiated movie and television collaborations between TBS Inc. and Soviet Television.