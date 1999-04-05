SBS Acquires Central European Media

Merger-mania continues in Europe, with former archrivals

SBS Broadcasting S.A. and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) set to become one.

SBS agreed to acquire troubled CME last week for $615

million. CME's shareholders, which include cosmetics millionaire Ronald Lauder, will

retain 33 percent of the merged company, which will be known as SBS Broadcasting.

"It is difficult to imagine a more attractive platform

for a pan-European broadcaster," SBS chairman and CEO Harry Evans Sloan, who will

head the merged company, said in a prepared statement.

The combined firm will be Europe's largest

broadcaster, with 18 TV stations and 12 radio stations. SBS said it will be "the

third-largest buyer of TV programs in the world."

In a recent report, Prudential Securities Inc. said SBS has

"substantial upside in profitability," and its operating margins could double

this year.

However, absorbing CME will not be without its challenges.

CME has had a troubled time over the past year since former CEO Len Fertig left the

company.

His replacement, Michel Delloye, left March 24, and he was

succeeded by CME chief operating officer Fred Klinkhammer.

Over the past year, founder Ronald Lauder has had to

contribute a reported $22.7 million in extra funding to compensate for deep losses

prompted by tough times in Russia and CME's other Eastern European markets.

Sloan, in the prepared statement, said the combined

portfolio of SBS and CME is valuable, and it includes "developmental franchises that

are second to none in terms of territorial reach and growth potential."