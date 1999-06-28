SBCA Fears Bill Language

Washington -- Direct-broadcast satellite operators are

worried that House legislation designed to open cable networks to all Internet-service

providers contains language that might apply the open-access mandate to satellite

carriers.

The Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association

issued that warning in its weekly newsletter -- sent via e-mail June 11 to SBCA members

and the media -- referring to a bill (H.R. 1686) introduced by Reps. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.)

and Rick Boucher (D-Va.) called the Internet Freedom Act.

In one provision aimed at cable operators, the bill would

allow unaffiliated ISPs to file antitrust suits against "a broadband-access transport

provider that has market power" in order to gain nondiscriminatory access.

In a second, more general provision, the bill would make it

unlawful for "a broadband-access transport provider to engage in unfair methods of

competition or deceptive acts or practices," including favoring affiliated ISPs.

SBCA spokeswoman Jennifer Buckley indicated that the bill's

broader language, unless changed, could be read to include DBS carriers in the open-access

requirements.

"This would make us a common carrier, like a phone

company, which we are not at this point," Buckley said. "If we were to offer

access to the hundreds of ISPs out there, at this point, it would be of concern to

us."

Boucher is a longtime proponent of the DBS industry as a

competitive alternative to cable, making inclusion of DBS in the open-access provisions

somewhat of a surprise.

But Goodlatte spokeswoman Ellen Stroud said inclusion of

DBS was no accident, adding that the purpose of the bill was to create the same rules

across technology.

"The Internet Freedom Act is not intended to be

technology-specific," she said.