SBC Taps Prodigy for Consumer Links

SBC Communications Inc. is leveraging its national

broadband-data-deployment strategy through a strategic commercial and investment

relationship with Internet-service provider Prodigy Communications Corp.

The deal -- in which SBC will take a 43 percent stake in

Prodigy (worth about $900 million) -- matches one of the most aggressive Bell purveyors of

digital-subscriber-line service with a venerable Internet brand the companies said is a

key to widespread consumer acceptance.

Many observers said the phone companies have fallen short

on mainstream consumer appeal as they try to market DSL, which boasts a larger coverage

area than rival high-speed Internet-access services offered by cable, but which has picked

up only about 300,000 subscribers, or about one-quarter of cable's total.

SBC already took the first step toward becoming the

nation's biggest broadband-services provider through its recently announced $6

billion "Project Pronto" asymmetrical DSL strategy to build a footprint covering

77 million consumers.

The Baby Bell also has a nine-month-old marketing deal to

provide high-speed access to customers of America Online Inc., the nation's largest

ISP, in SBC's seven-state regional operating territory.

But using Prodigy's name and resources as its flagship

consumer DSL product adds a crucial element to the plan, executives said, by giving SBC a

vehicle to outsource consumer Internet access to a better-known brand.

"Prodigy was one of the first consumer-oriented

services to offer things like online shopping and banking, to distribute a Web browser, to

have standardized e-mail addresses," Prodigy chief technology officer Bill Kirkner

said. "What SBC gets is a company that's better at understanding how this

technology will be used by consumers."

Prodigy will manage SBC's 650,000 dial-up,

integrated-services-digital-network and DSL subscribers, boosting its own managed

subscriber base to about 2 million. Prodigy will also be the only ISP that SBC markets to

consumers and businesses in its 100 million-person service area, with a three-year goal of

adding 1.2 million new Prodigy customers.

And Prodigy will make DSL its preferred broadband

Internet-access platform, even in non-SBC markets, using SBC as its preferred provider for

Internet-backbone service, access and other network infrastructure.

Kirkner said Prodigy's goal was to make itself

available to customers regardless of access platforms, adding that DSL was a

"premier" platform that the company considered more appealing to consumers than

cable-modem service in terms of online security and data bottlenecks.

"I think it is preferable in many ways," Kirkner

said, "but cable is an evolving medium. If there are customers who want to access

over cable, we'll try to provide that."

Prodigy already had DSL relationships with Bell Atlantic

Corp. and reseller Covad Communications Group Inc., plus a DSL-resale agreement with SBC.

The ISP is already working on a suite of broadband-oriented

applications that take advantage of the higher bandwidth and "always-on"

features of DSL and of SBC's phone network, such as an online call-waiting indicator

and new services like desktop videoconferencing.

Analysts said the Prodigy deal was a continuation of the

strategy SBC has already launched through partners such as Covad to grab broadband

customers through a variety of channels other than its own.

"You would think they will look to continue migrating

some of those outsourced relationships with some of the DSL folks, as well," said

Brent Bracelin, DSL analyst with Pacific Crest Securities. "Clearly, they are looking

to accelerate their broadband penetration through existing channels."

Prodigy itself is also expanding its customer base, adding

more potential customers for SBC. The company earlier this month announced the all-stock

buyout of FlashNet Communications, a national ISP based in Forth Worth, Texas, marking

Prodigy's third acquisition since a February initial public stock offering.

Besides the 43 percent stake, SBC gains three seats on

Prodigy's nine-member board of directors, which will include three members designated

by Prodigy's principal stockholders, Carso Global Telecom S.A. de C.V. and Teléfonos

de Mexico S.A.