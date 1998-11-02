Sassa Replaces Littlefield

New York -- Scott Sassa, the former boy wonder of Turner

Broadcasting System

Inc., was named president of NBC Entertainment last week,

replacing Warren Littlefield.

Sassa, who most recently was president of NBC's

owned-and-operated TV-station group, is being groomed to replace Don Ohlmeyer, president

of NBC's West Coast division, whose contract expires in January 2000.

Sassa is a veteran of Turner's entertainment division,

where he helped to launch about a half-dozen new cable channels in the 1980s, including

Turner Network Television and Cartoon Network.