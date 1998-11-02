Sassa Replaces Littlefield
By Staff
New York -- Scott Sassa, the former boy wonder of Turner
Broadcasting System
Inc., was named president of NBC Entertainment last week,
replacing Warren Littlefield.
Sassa, who most recently was president of NBC's
owned-and-operated TV-station group, is being groomed to replace Don Ohlmeyer, president
of NBC's West Coast division, whose contract expires in January 2000.
Sassa is a veteran of Turner's entertainment division,
where he helped to launch about a half-dozen new cable channels in the 1980s, including
Turner Network Television and Cartoon Network.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.