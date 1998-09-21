Santa Cruz May Sue TCI Over Rates

Officials for the city and county of Santa Cruz, Calif.,

announced their intent last week to sue Tele-Communications Inc. for allegedly

manipulating federal policy and a local court ruling and effectively charging higher basic

rates.

But a TCI spokesman called the announcement a

"shameless public-relations tactic" to divert attention from the fact that the

government lost a lawsuit to TCI earlier this year, and that it has yet to pay the $2

million judgment to area consumers.

The sides have been at odds for more than one year, but

authorities began to move after receiving a high volume of complaints in the central

California beach town and the surrounding county, said Bill Marticorena, special counsel

for cable television for the area.

TCI has launched digital service in the area, and consumers

are upset that they will have to pay $10 per month for a digital tier to get channels that

were previously available on an a la carte, analog basis at 85 cents per channel, per

month.

Normally, a community has no control over basic packaging

and pricing, and it is similarly powerless over the migration of channels from analog to

digital. But an extra layer of oversight exists to protect consumers in Santa Cruz.

In the 1980s, the area won a federal consent decree from

then-owner United Cable, which set up a complex pricing scheme. The two sides are now

battling over interpretation of that plan, which, regulators said, has resulted in higher

charges.

Andrew Johnson, spokesman for TCI in California, said the

operator is very confident that it is in compliance with the consent decree. The company

sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors in January, suggesting that the two

parties go back to the federal court judge, in effect requesting mediation on the dispute.

The regulators did not respond, Johnson said.

The county has also not responded to TCI's lawsuit

judgment, in which a state Court of Appeals upheld TCI's challenge to a

possessory-interest tax (an assessment imposed against businesses for the use of public

property for profit-making purposes). Operators successfully argued that they already pay

-- through franchise fees and property taxes -- for the use of rights-of-way.

Under the ruling, 55,000 customers would receive a total of

$2 million in refunds from the tax, Johnson said, adding that the threatened lawsuit may

be an attempt by authorities to force a compromise on the judgment.

"We've not made a public issue of the refunds due

to our customers," Johnson said. "We're not compromising. We want to get

the checks to our customers."

The dispute falls at a sensitive time. Santa Cruz is one of

the 25 percent of TCI's communities with which it believes it must file requests for

transfer to merger partner AT&T Corp. Also, it is one year away from a system review.

Marticorena said he may file a lawsuit as early as this

week in the U.S. District Court that issued the original consent decree.