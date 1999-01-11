San Francisco Latest City to Challenge TCI

San Francisco may be the next major city to become

embroiled in the controversy swirling around whether Internet-service providers can ride

on the high-speed @Home Network.

City attorney Louise Renne was examining an

"open-architecture" plan for cable last week that could force AT&T Corp. to

allow ISPs onto the @Home platform -- a demand that AT&T and Tele-Communications Inc.

are already fighting in two other cities.

Meanwhile, King County, Wash., said it will make ISP access

a condition for transferring 100,000 TCI subscribers to AT&T, while the city of Denver

received a legal opinion affirming its authority to impose similar requirements on the

MSO's 112,000 customers there.

In more bad news for the companies, Portland and Multnomah

County, Ore., officially rejected a transfer of their franchises, citing AT&T's

refusal to permit nondiscriminatory ISP access under federal commercial leased-access

rules.

As the city's sole cable provider, Renne's plan

would initially apply to TCI's 189,000-subscriber system, but it could ultimately

include other video-service providers that have contacted the city, deputy city attorney

Jane Lee said.

AT&T and TCI are already at odds with local officials

over whether the city has approval authority over the transfer of TCI's franchise.

Apart from considering an open-architecture plan for cable,

Renne will also file comments with the Federal Communications Commission asking that the

agency look at the ISP issue, Lee said.

TCI officials in the Bay area said they were unaware of any

move to impose new requirements on the MSO's local operations.

Tom Ammiano, a member of the city's Board of

Supervisors, which has been briefed by Renne, said it was too early to tell how the board

would vote on the open-architecture issue.

Either way, the board "will go to the mat" to

ensure that it's allowed to sign off on the transfer of TCI's franchise, Ammiano

added.

In Oregon, meanwhile, Portland and Multnomah County said

AT&T's and TCI's "modified" acceptance of ordinances requiring ISP

access had triggered the transfer denials.

However, the two companies offered an olive branch by

noting that litigation should not be "inevitable or a necessary result of this

denial."

Debra Luppold, executive director of franchising for TCI

Northwest, said the companies want to resolve the issue, but they also "have no

choice but to ensure that we protect our rights."

"We're looking at every option, including

litigation, which is the last thing that we want," Luppold said. "But we do not

think that the cities have the grounds to deny these consents."

In King County, where officials admit to "going a

number of rounds with TCI" in the past, county executive Ron Sims is backing an

ordinance that would open up @Home.

"It appears that the other council members agree with

my position," Sims said. "Now we'll see what AT&T's position is.

If they don't agree, we will not transfer the franchise."

Sims said TCI subscribers are concerned about having to

accept TCI@Home as their ISP in order to access the MSO's high-speed cable-modem

platform.

"We want to separate the cable-modem platform from the

cost of the ISP," he said. "We didn't just come up with this. Our

constituents brought it to our attention. They're asking, 'Why should this be

allowed?'"

TCI spokesman Steve Kipp argued that consumers already have

other ways of accessing the Internet, including U S West's

asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line service and conventional phone lines.

"AT&T and TCI are taking a tremendous risk

here," Kipp said, noting that $300 million will be spent on upgrading networks in the

Puget Sound area. "All that we ask is that you let us roll it out before you take the

technology and give it to our competitors."

Kipp added that lost in the ISP "debate" have

been the benefits of the merger between AT&T and TCI, including an opportunity to

bring competition to the local loop.

"Local-phone-service competition will reach a lot more

people than Internet access," he said.

In Denver, meanwhile, a coalition of ISPs -- including U S

West, America Online Inc., Qwest Communications International Inc., Rocky Mountain

Internet and MindSpring Enterprises -- asked the city last week to condition the transfer

of TCI's franchise on their being allowed onto @Home.

Afterward, Denver assistant city attorney Andy Weber told

the Public Works and Amenities Committee that while local officials have the authority to

order ISP access, the FCC could "ultimately decide something else."

"It's not a black-or-white, all-or-nothing

answer," Weber said. "And it's in that vacuum that people are offering

theories about whether you can or can't place requirements on ISP access."

The committee put off any action pending a Jan. 19

workshop, during which it will brief the entire City Council.

"There are other cities making such stipulations, so I

think that there's going to be some fact-finding going on," Denver City Council

legislative analyst Debra Bartelson said.

TCI spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said @Home should not be

opened to companies like U S West that are already "100 percent-penetrated in the

market."

"And they're asking for regulatory parity? If we

had that kind of head start, absolutely. But we're the new entrants," Marsik

added.

Marsik said forcing ISP access would endanger the

MSO's plans to invest $178 million on upgrading its Denver infrastructure, along with

another $30 million to make it telephony-ready.