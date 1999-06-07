SafeSide Draws $250K

Atlanta -- The Weather Channel's "Project

SafeSide" -- an ongoing local safety and preparedness initiative in conjunction with

the American Red Cross -- generated $250,000 in first-quarter-1999 local ad sales for

affiliates and interconnects, TWC director of local sales Kelly Ryan said.

Among the more unusual clients, Ryan added, were the Howell

(Mich.) Chamber of Commerce (via MediaOne Group Inc. in Detroit); the Sacramento County

Public Works Commission (via Comcast Corp. in Sacramento, Calif.); and a regional planning

commission (via MediaOne in Dayton, Ohio).