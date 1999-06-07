SafeSide Draws $250K
Atlanta -- The Weather Channel's "Project
SafeSide" -- an ongoing local safety and preparedness initiative in conjunction with
the American Red Cross -- generated $250,000 in first-quarter-1999 local ad sales for
affiliates and interconnects, TWC director of local sales Kelly Ryan said.
Among the more unusual clients, Ryan added, were the Howell
(Mich.) Chamber of Commerce (via MediaOne Group Inc. in Detroit); the Sacramento County
Public Works Commission (via Comcast Corp. in Sacramento, Calif.); and a regional planning
commission (via MediaOne in Dayton, Ohio).
