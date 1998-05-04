Sachs, Stengel Hang Out New Shingle

Boston -- Robert Sachs and Robert Stengel, former senior

executives and 18-year veterans of Continental Cablevision Inc. and its successor,

MediaOne, have formed a new cable television management consulting firm, Continental

Consulting Group.

The firm will specialize in international and domestic

regulatory and programming consultation, Sachs said.

Until January of this year, Sachs served as MediaOne's

senior vice president for corporate and legal affairs, and Stengel was senior vice

president of programming.

Both men have already begun individual consulting projects.

Stengel is working with programmers and Sachs has worked with MediaOne and the National

Cable Television Association on policy matters. Recently, the city of Boston and

Cablevision Systems Corp. hired Sachs to help facilitate franchise renewal negotiations

between the city and the cable system.

Potential clients for the new firm, Sachs said, include

MSOs, programming companies and "people looking to get into the industry" --

those who need analysis of programming ideas and the business and regulatory environment,

and who want to "identify good potential partners."

Continental would focus more on strategy than day-to-day

management, Sachs said.

He also said the firm would call on a roster of former

Continental Cablevision executives for work on individual projects in their fields of

expertise.

Sachs said he thought legal issues surrounding privacy and

regulation of high-speed Internet access would become an increasingly common problem for

cable operators in the coming months and years.

"It's just starting to percolate now," he

said. "Companies are going to have to anticipate change on the horizon."

Both Sachs and Stengel were close associates of former

Continental Cablevision CEO Amos Hostetter, who resigned from MediaOne last year.