Saban Kids Library Headed for Fox

Los Angeles -- Saban Entertainment is officially earmarking

its library of kids' programming and original productions for Fox Family Channel and

the Fox Kids broadcast network, officials confirmed last week.

As a result, eight-year-old Saban Domestic Distribution

will refocus to concentrate on distributing movies and long-form projects, Saban president

and CEO Mel Woods said in a prepared statement.

Saban is now distributing four syndicated series to U.S.

broadcasters. One of them, the educational weekly The All New Captain Kangaroo, is

set to be on Fox Family's lineup when it kicks off this summer.

'With the creation of Fox Kids Worldwide and the

acquisition of The Family Channel, we have restructured our energies to support the

company's broadcast and cable businesses,' Woods said. 'While our

children's series will no longer be made available through our domestic-syndication

division, we will continue to distribute the company's movies and long-forms via

Saban Domestic Distribution.'

Peter Schmid, executive vice president at Saban Domestic

Distribution, will remain with the company and add cable sales to his duties, officials

said.

Fox Kids chairman Haim Saban is scheduled to appear in

court this week to testify at the hearing on MTV Networks' bid to block Rich Cronin,

ex-head of Nick at Nite's TV Land, from joining Fox Family as president until July 1.

MTV wants to be sure that Cronin can't appear at Fox Family's Jan. 13 kids'

upfront presentation, among other events.