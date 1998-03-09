S-A Sells Interdiction Biz to Blonder Tongue

Atlanta -- Scientific-Atlanta Inc. is dropping its lawsuit

against Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. for patent infringement, opting instead to sell

the subject of the litigation to Blonder Tongue.

Last week, S-A agreed to sell its entire interdiction

business to Blonder Tongue, including the products, inventory, manufacturing assets and

intellectual property. For it, S-A will receive $19 million and Blonder Tongue stock

valued at $1 million and an option to acquire additional shares.

The deal also calls for S-A to drop its pending patent

litigation suit it filed in late 1996, when S-A filed suit against Blonder Tongue for

violating two patents.

Interdiction is a technology that involves the installation

of boxes outside subscribers' homes, then sending basic and premium channels in the

clear until they hit the box, where they're scrambled. S-A introduced the technology

in 1989 and has since installed about 30 systems, said David Alsobrook, product line

manager for S-A.

Steve Necessary, vice president and general manager of S-A,

said that the move from sue to sell is the outcome of "creative

problem-solving," as S-A and Blonder Tongue worked to settle their differences.

"We were looking for a mutually attractive solution,

and I think that's what we structured here," Necessary said.

Necessary said the sale will enable S-A to focus its

resources on other subscriber businesses, like advanced analog and digital systems.

"It's been good business, but not one that was

really hitting S-A's strategic interests," he said.

James Luksch, president and CEO of Blonder Tongue, said in

a statement that Blonder Tongue will continue to make the S-A interdiction line.