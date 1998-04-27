S-A Creates Program for Developers

Atlanta -- Scientific-Atlanta Inc. last week created a

software-developers program to help third-party application developers test, integrate and

launch new interactive services for S-A's Explorer 2000 digital set-top.

Called "CreativEdge," the program is already in

motion, with participation by developers like American Interactive Media, Inergy Online,

Interactive Channel, Network Computer Inc., Prevue Networks, Starsight Telecast and

WorldGate Communications Inc.

Jack Miller, director of third-part applications and

licensing for S-A, said in a statement that the CreativEdge program "allows us to

work with companies that place innovative interactive services at the forefront of their

business."

He said that for content developers, the goal is to make

sure there is a cost-effective and convenient process for applications development.

CreativEdge participants receive network software

development kits and gain access to a developers-only Web site. Developers can select from

multiple "middleware" software choices, including HTML (HyperText Markup

Language), JavaScript and PersonalJava.

PowerTV Inc., which is providing the operating system for

the Explorer 2000 line, will also assist developers, executives said.

Developers also receive technical support and training as

well as special pricing on software-development licenses.