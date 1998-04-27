S-A Creates Program for Developers
By Staff
Atlanta -- Scientific-Atlanta Inc. last week created a
software-developers program to help third-party application developers test, integrate and
launch new interactive services for S-A's Explorer 2000 digital set-top.
Called "CreativEdge," the program is already in
motion, with participation by developers like American Interactive Media, Inergy Online,
Interactive Channel, Network Computer Inc., Prevue Networks, Starsight Telecast and
WorldGate Communications Inc.
Jack Miller, director of third-part applications and
licensing for S-A, said in a statement that the CreativEdge program "allows us to
work with companies that place innovative interactive services at the forefront of their
business."
He said that for content developers, the goal is to make
sure there is a cost-effective and convenient process for applications development.
CreativEdge participants receive network software
development kits and gain access to a developers-only Web site. Developers can select from
multiple "middleware" software choices, including HTML (HyperText Markup
Language), JavaScript and PersonalJava.
PowerTV Inc., which is providing the operating system for
the Explorer 2000 line, will also assist developers, executives said.
Developers also receive technical support and training as
well as special pricing on software-development licenses.
